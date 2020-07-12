Coronavirus pandemic: Boost your immunity with these superfoods

According to medical experts and scientific researchers, coronavirus is here to stay and we have to change and adapt our lifestyles in a manner that helps us deal with the virus and triumph over it.

The simplest and most effective way to strengthen resistance to the virus is to boost immunity. And the easiest way of doing this is incorporating foods that are proven to protect our vital organs, especially heart and lungs.

“People today are far more conscious of the need for healthy eating and holistic living particularly after the pandemic has struck. There is now a much greater awareness than before of the multiple benefits of choosing intelligent foods or ‘superfoods’ as they are referred to,” says Anil Chandhok, food expert and MD of Chenab Impex.

Explaining the meaning of superfood in simple language, renowned homoeopathic exponent and wellness guru Dr Mukesh Batra says, “A food is promoted to Superfood status when it offers high levels of desirable nutrients, or then when it is linked to the prevention of corona and other diseases or when it is believed to offer several simultaneous health benefits beyond its nutritional values.”

Adding to this, nutritionist Jasmine Kaur, owner of The Green Snack company, says, “Super grains like quinoa and ragi, and vegetables like kale add great nutritional value to your meals that give you the benefits of fortifying your respiratory and coronary system. They automatically increase your resistance to diseases like coronavirus. And, being low in calories they help you manage your weight whilst still allowing you to enjoy extremely tasty food.”

Wondering where to begin? Here are some superfoods that can easily be sourced even during the lockdown.

Honey and Maple Syrup