Channel your inner chef with these easy three-ingredient recipes

If there are a few things the lockdown taught us, it would be to catch up with ourselves and bring out the inner chef. And, it also taught many of us to make-do with what is either available at home or grocery stores to take care of our hunger pangs. Here, chefs share tasty dishes that you can whip up with just three ingredients. The best part is these recipes are ideal for beginners too and do not require fancy equipment...
Pizza Aloo Tuk
Ingredients
2 medium potatoes
Half cup processed cheese
6 tbsp pizza sauce
Method: Boil the potatoes and peel them once cool. Cut them into dices. Deep fry the diced potatoes in hot oil. Fry only until they become slightly brown. Take them out of the oil on a kitchen towel and gently flatten the half-fried potatoes with a flat wooden spoon while still hot. Slide the flattened potatoes back again into the oil, and fry them till crisp. Remove them on a plate. Top the hot fried crispy potatoes with pizza sauce and a generous amount of grated cheese. Sprinkle pizza seasoning over the potatoes. You can also sprinkle pizza vegetables (onion, capsicum and tomatoes) or any cooked meat (minced chicken, grilled chicken, grilled sausages, ham) over the fried cheesy potatoes. --Recipe by Chef Amit Puri
Fresh Fruit and granola parfait
Ingredients:
Millet cereal mix
Yogurt
Fresh fruit of your choice
Method: Coat a small glass with honey. As you coat the bottom, just turn the glass upside down for a couple of seconds. Once coated, begin to layer up the glass, first with millet cereal and the fresh fruits. Pick fruits that are available at home. Then add the yogurt mix on top. Garnish it by sprinkling little more of the cereal or adding different fruit, chopped in small bite-sized pieces. And that’s it, you are ready to dig in. --Recipe by Gouri Gupta, Founder of Gouris Goodies
Roasted Garlicky Fox Nuts
Ingredients
2 cups fox nuts
2 tsp olive oil
Homemade garlic salt
Method: In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat oil. Add fox nuts. Sauté on a medium flame till it becomes a little reddish in colour, that is for seven to eight minutes. Add garlic salt to fox nuts. Sauté for few seconds. Mix well. Remove from the flame. Cool and transfer in an airtight container, if not consumed immediately. --Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Consultant
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients:
250 grams of Callebaut dark chocolate callets
500 grams of whipping cream
Toppings (any one) - Nutella/ tutti fruitis/ marshmallows/ ferrero rochers/ roasted almonds
Method: Break the Callebaut dark chocolate callets into small pieces and keep aside in a bowl. Take another bowl and pour half amount of whipping cream and heat it in a microwave. Or take half amount of cream in a pan and heat it until it starts simmering. Take the pan off the heat once done. Add the pieces of dark chocolate in this heated cream and mix well until it turns smooth and is well combined. Cool this mixture. Add the remaining whipping cream to the cooled mixture and whip it with an electric mixer until it reaches stiff peak consistency. Pipe it out in a cup or jar and top it off with the given topping options. You can also drizzle some melted chocolate on it. Chill for some time before serving. --Recipe by Neha Bandiwadekar, Cake artist and founder of Giggles – The Deessert Stop
Muskmelon and Pistachio Matka Kulfi
Ingredients:
1¼th cup of muskmelon puree
4 cups of full-fat milk
Pistachio nuts, blanched and peeled
Method: Boil the milk in a non-stick pan. Simmer till it thickens and reduces to half of the actual quantity. Remove from the flame and cool it completely. Add the muskmelon puree and blend it with an electric blender till well combined. Add 1/4th tablespoon of slivered pistachio nuts. Pour into earthenware pots. Sprinkle with the leftover slivered pistachio nuts. Cover each earthenware pots with a small muslin cloth. Tie the muslin cloth and leave the kulfi to chill in the freezer for 10 hours. --Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Consultant
