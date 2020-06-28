Channel your inner chef with these easy three-ingredient recipes

Ingredients:

250 grams of Callebaut dark chocolate callets

500 grams of whipping cream

Toppings (any one) - Nutella/ tutti fruitis/ marshmallows/ ferrero rochers/ roasted almonds

Method: Break the Callebaut dark chocolate callets into small pieces and keep aside in a bowl. Take another bowl and pour half amount of whipping cream and heat it in a microwave. Or take half amount of cream in a pan and heat it until it starts simmering. Take the pan off the heat once done. Add the pieces of dark chocolate in this heated cream and mix well until it turns smooth and is well combined. Cool this mixture. Add the remaining whipping cream to the cooled mixture and whip it with an electric mixer until it reaches stiff peak consistency. Pipe it out in a cup or jar and top it off with the given topping options. You can also drizzle some melted chocolate on it. Chill for some time before serving. --Recipe by Neha Bandiwadekar, Cake artist and founder of Giggles – The Deessert Stop

Muskmelon and Pistachio Matka Kulfi