Thanda thanda, cool cool: Easy homemade ice cream recipes

Ingredients:

340 ml whole milk

30 units biscuits (any)

4 egg yolks

85 gm sugar

235 ml heavy cream, at room temperature

Method: In a large bowl prepare an ice bath: add a handful of ice cubes and top it off with cold water. Place a slightly smaller bowl with a strainer inside it. Take a medium bowl and whisk egg yolks and sugar together until the mixture is smooth and pale yellow.

Now, take a saucepan, add milk and on medium flame stir the milk until it becomes hot to touch. Now, while whisking the egg yolk and sugar mixture, add about 60 ml of the hot milk to it. Then pour the egg mixture into the saucepan and lower the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, until the custard has thickened and coats the back of a spoon.

Pour the custard through the strainer in the ice bath. Stir in the heavy cream until completely incorporated. Keep stirring until the mixture reaches room temperature. Place plastic wrap on the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming and keep it in the fridge for 4-5 hours.

Later, take the custard and churn it in blender for about 15-20 minutes until the ice cream starts pulling away from the sides. Transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe container. Add crushed biscuits into the mixture and freeze it for about 6 to 8 hours. Served chilled. A chocolate sauce (if you have one) can be drizzled over it. –Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Food Private Limited

