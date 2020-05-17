From Nalli Gosht to Phirni: Liven up the lockdown with these Eid special recipes

Eid is just around the corner. And while it might be difficult to go to Mohammed Ali Road to dig into kebabs, biryani and desserts, chefs help you make Eid specials at home amid lockdown. Here are some recipes
Nalli Gosht
Ingredients:
4 Lamb shank (also called lamb chop)
200 gm yoghurt
10 gm mint
100 gm onion
30 gm garlic
15 gm ginger
5 gm turmeric powder
5 gm chilli powder
5 gm garam masala
10 gm coriander leaves
4 lamb trotters (also called paya)
20 gm ghee
10 ml lemon juice
10 ml cream
5 gm pose petal (optional)
Salt to taste
5 gm coriander powder
3 ml kweda water (regular water works as well)
3 gm cardamom green
2 gm Kashmiri lal mirchi (any red chilli if the said one not available)
2 gm mace
Method: First make paya stock and then strain that stock (to make stock, boil the paya in water and reduce it to one-fourth of the original quantity). Marinate lamb shanks with yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, kasmiri red chilli, turmeric powder and fried onions. Keep it aside. Heat ghee and add the marinated lamb shanks and sauté till the fat is released on top. Add the paya stock and remaining spices. Cook on slow flame till the meat is cooked well. Finish with saffron cream. Serve in a curry bowl, garnished with mint leaves and saffron cream. --Recipe by Chef Vishal Singh Kunwar, Hotel Sahara Star
Chicken Biryani
Ingredients:
500 gm boneless chicken (cut into cubes)
25 gm ginger garlic paste
50 gm + 30 gm yoghurt
2 gm turmeric
5 ml lime juice
2 to 5 gm + 2 gm red chilli powder
2 to 5 gm + 3 gm garam masala
Salt as per to taste
250 gm basmati rice (or any non-sticky rice variety can be used)
500 ml water
30 ml ghee
2 medium finely sliced onions (and 2 large finely sliced for frying)
15 to 20 mint leaves
2 bay leaves
1 star anise
4 to 6 cloves
1 inch stick cinnamon
3 gm shahi jeera
2 to 3 strands mace
5 to 6 strands saffron
20 ml warm milk
Method:
For chicken: Wash the chicken thoroughly and drain excess water. In a bowl, take the washed chicken and add ginger garlic paste, lime juice, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala and salt. Mix it thoroughly to ensure each piece of chicken is coated. Now, add 50 gm yogurt in the chicken and mix it thoroughly. Leave it aside for one hour to marinate.
For Rice: Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 mins. Drain excess water from rice by placing in the colander.
For Biryani: In a deep bottom pan, heat ghee and add whole spices. Let it splutter. Then add the two medium finely sliced onions and fry it evenly. Now add the marinated chicken and sauté it. Cook it for five mins by covering the pan. Add the remaining yoghurt, mint leaves, garam masala, red chilli powder and salt (as per taste). Mix everything well and make an even layer of the chicken at the bottom of the pan. Now spread the washed rice evenly on the layer of chicken. Add water and cook it. Ensure it’s cooked on medium low flame by covering the pan. In the meantime, soak the saffron strands in warm milk and keep it aside. When the rice is almost 90% cooked, sprinkle the saffron milk and cover it immediately. Take it off the flame when the rice is cooked.
For serving: Garnish it with fried onions and serve it piping hot along with cucumber or any raita. --Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Food Private Limited
Dry Sweet Vermicelli without Milk (Meethi Sevaiyan)
Ingredients:
200 gm vermicelli (sevaiyan)
4 tbsp clarified butter (Desi Ghee)
450 ml hot water
50 gm sugar or more as desired
½ tsp green cardamom powder
A pinch of saffron strands
1/4th tbsp mixed nuts, slivered
For drizzling:
1/4th tsp rose water / kewra water
For garnish:
2 tsp edible rose petals, dried
1/4th tbsp mixed nuts, slivered
Method: In a heavy bottomed non-stick pan, add the clarified butter. Once it is hot add the vermicelli, sauté till it turns light brown in colour. Keep stirring lightly to ensure even browning. Add hot water, stir and let it cook once the water absorbs add the sugar. Mix and cook till the sugar blends in the vermicelli. Add the cardamom powder, saffron strands and slivered nuts. Mix. Drizzle the rose / kewra water. Serve hot garnished with rose petals and slivered nuts.
–Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Consultant
Phirni
Ingredients:
12 lt full milk cream
10 gm whole cardamom
1,800 gm khoya
900 gm rice (tukda basmati)
1,800 gm sugar
1 gm saffron
270 gm ghee
500 ml water
30 ml kewra water (if kewra water is unavailable, put kesar in water to get that fragrance)
Method: Take one big pot and put in side milk then add saffron. Once milk is boiled properly add rice. After couple of minutes add khoya followed by sugar. In the last step add ghee and kewra water along with elaichi powder. Keep it aside for 30 minutes to set. It is ready to serve now. –Recipe from Biryani by Kilo
Date Tamarind Cooler
INGREDIENTS
10 pcs seedless dates
150 gm tamarind
10 gm fennel seeds
3 glasses of water
A pinch of rock salt
Ice cubes (as per your requirement)
Method:
Take a deep pan and pour in water. Bring the water to boil and add in dates, tamarind. Let the mixture simmer for 20 mins and add fennel at the end. Turn off the flame. Let it cool and strain it through a strainer. Add a pinch of rock salt and ice cubes. Serve it iced cold. –Recipe by Chef Karann Talwar, Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering, New Delhi
SOYA KIBBET
Ingredients
For the Kibbeh dough:
500 gms cooked soya Mince
200 gms fine bulgur (Dalia)
1 onion finely chopped
1 gm Nutmeg powder
1 gm Cinnamon powder
0.5 gm Clover powder
2 gms cinnamon
Salt to taste
3 to 5 Mint leaves
For the Stuffing:
250 gms cooked soya mince
2 medium finely chopped onions
30 ms raw pine nuts / cashew nuts
Salt to taste
2 gms cinnamon
Black pepper powder to taste
15 ml vegetable oil
Other Ingredients: Vegetable oil for frying
Method:
For stuffing:
In a sauce pan heat oil & stir fry the chopped onions until tender. Add the rest of the stuffing ingredients and cook until soya mince is brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
For the dough:
Wash the bulgur in warm water and soak it till its woollen up. Remove and drain in a strainer. Squeeze out as much water as possible. Grind all the kibbeh dough ingredients together in a food processor until you get a dough-like consistency. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 min. while refrigerating it ensure the dough is covered.
To Make Kibbet
Take out the dough from the refrigerator and knead it. Make small spheres of the dough and stuff the dough spheres with the stuff made earlier. Shape the stuffed kibbet in an oval shape or a shape of the rugby ball. (It is important to moisturize hands in cold water to give a smooth finish to the kibbeh.) In a deep bottom pan, heat the vegetable oil and deep-fry the kibbeh until brown. Serve hot or at room temperature.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Food Private Limited
