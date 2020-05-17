From Nalli Gosht to Phirni: Liven up the lockdown with these Eid special recipes

Ingredients:

500 gm boneless chicken (cut into cubes)

25 gm ginger garlic paste

50 gm + 30 gm yoghurt

2 gm turmeric

5 ml lime juice

2 to 5 gm + 2 gm red chilli powder

2 to 5 gm + 3 gm garam masala

Salt as per to taste

250 gm basmati rice (or any non-sticky rice variety can be used)

500 ml water

30 ml ghee

2 medium finely sliced onions (and 2 large finely sliced for frying)

15 to 20 mint leaves

2 bay leaves

1 star anise

4 to 6 cloves

1 inch stick cinnamon

3 gm shahi jeera

2 to 3 strands mace

5 to 6 strands saffron

20 ml warm milk

Method:

For chicken: Wash the chicken thoroughly and drain excess water. In a bowl, take the washed chicken and add ginger garlic paste, lime juice, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala and salt. Mix it thoroughly to ensure each piece of chicken is coated. Now, add 50 gm yogurt in the chicken and mix it thoroughly. Leave it aside for one hour to marinate.

For Rice: Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 mins. Drain excess water from rice by placing in the colander.

For Biryani: In a deep bottom pan, heat ghee and add whole spices. Let it splutter. Then add the two medium finely sliced onions and fry it evenly. Now add the marinated chicken and sauté it. Cook it for five mins by covering the pan. Add the remaining yoghurt, mint leaves, garam masala, red chilli powder and salt (as per taste). Mix everything well and make an even layer of the chicken at the bottom of the pan. Now spread the washed rice evenly on the layer of chicken. Add water and cook it. Ensure it’s cooked on medium low flame by covering the pan. In the meantime, soak the saffron strands in warm milk and keep it aside. When the rice is almost 90% cooked, sprinkle the saffron milk and cover it immediately. Take it off the flame when the rice is cooked.

For serving: Garnish it with fried onions and serve it piping hot along with cucumber or any raita. --Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Food Private Limited

