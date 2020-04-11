15-minute recipes to try while working from home during coronavirus lockdown

Ingredients:

3 slices of White/Brown Bread

6 slices of apple

1 Banana (sliced)

20 to 30 gms Nutella Spread

10 gms Butter

Method:

Apply butter on bread slices followed by Nutella spread. Keep banana slices on the bread’s base slice. Top it up with another bread slice with butter and Nutella spread. Then put apple slices and again top it with bread slice with butter and Nutella. Toast it on a tawa till the bread becomes crusty.

--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited

Wok Tossed Noodles

Ingredients:

100 gms Noodles

4 tbsp Oil

2 tbsp Chili sauce

1 tsp Soya sauce

1/2 red, yellow, green Bell peppers

1 Spring Onion

1 tbsp Garlic

2 small Green Chillies

4 tbsp Cabbage

1 tsp Vinegar

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method:

Boil noodles in boiling water with 1 tablespoon of oil and salt. Strain and spread on a plate and sprinkle 1 tablespoon oil on noodles. Take a wok, heat on a medium flame and add oil, garlic and sauté till its light brown. Add the vegetables, 1/4 cup of stock water or room temperature water, soya sauce, vinegar, seasoning and mix well and remove from flame and serve. You can add any vegetables as per your taste.

--Recipe by Chef Jasjit Singh Keer, Executive Chef and Partner – Alfredo’s Malad

Spaghetti Alio Olio

Ingredients:

50 gm Spaghetti Pasta

1½ Clove garlic thinly sliced

2 tbsp Olive OIL

1/8 tsp Chili flakes

1 tbsp fresh Parsley

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method:

In a medium pot with salt water to boil, add spaghetti and cook by stirring occasionally until cooked. This will take about 11 mins and then strain and spread in a plate. In a pan over a medium low flame, heat olive oil and cook garlic for about 3-4 mins, as it turns golden brown reduce flame to low add chili flakes, seasoning and pasta and stir the mix well. Remove from heat and add half parmesan cheese and parsley and stir will till combined. Serve with putting more parmesan on top.

--Recipe by Chef Jasjit Singh Keer, Executive Chef and Partner – Alfredo’s Malad

Rice Power Salad