15-minute recipes to try while working from home during coronavirus lockdown

What to cook, is becoming a question. Especially when you are working from home, and owing to time constraints cooking up a scrumptious spread isn’t always possible. But, it also becomes tiring to eat the same ol’ khichdi or dal rice after a point. But, what if we tell you there are tasty dishes that you can make in just about 15 minutes or so? Not only will you be able to save a lot of hassle in the kitchen, but it might also give much needed stress-free cooking choices. Here, take a look at these easy-to-make delicious and quick recipes. You are welcome!
Hot Pot Rice
Ingredients:
1 cup pre-cooked steam rice
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp vinegar
1 tbsp soya sauce
1 tsp black pepper
2-3 cloves garlic chopped
Half carrot cut in julienne
Half capsicum cut in julienne
2-3 leaves cabbage cut in julienne
1 tsp sugar
Salt to taste
1/2 glass water
Method:
In a pan take oil, add garlic and cook till it turns brown. Then add all the vegetables and sauté it for a while. Add in soy, vinegar, black pepper and water. Cook the vegetables. Then add cooked rice and toss. Add salt and sugar, mix well. Your dish is ready to eat.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Chips and Cereal Bhel
Ingredients:
50 gms Rice cereal
20 gms Any crunchy chips or wafers of your choice
1 Tomatoes
A handful Coriander
½ tsp Lemon juice
Method:
Put together rice cereal, your choice of chips/wafers and tomato in a bowl. Mix it well. Top it with lemon juice and coriander and start to dig in on the combo of deliciously crunchy, salty and satisfying snack.
--Recipe by Gouri Gupta, Founder, Gouris Goodies
Italian Style Maggi
Ingredients:
1 Maggi packet
2 leaves cabbage, chopped
Half green capsicum, chopped
Half carrot, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp chilli flakes
1 tsp oregano
1 slice of cheese
1 tbsp oil
1/4 glass water
Method:
Boil one packet of Maggi with tastemaker as usual. Put a tbsp oil in a pan and add garlic along with all the vegetables. Sauté the vegetables and add water so that he vegetables are properly cooked. Add cheese, oregano and chilli flakes. Now add cooked Maggi and toss it well to mix. Your Italian style Maggi is ready.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Walnuts Carrot Kosambari
Ingredients:
2 cups grated carrots
3 tbsp lemon juice
Salt to taste
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp peanut oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
Pinch of asafoetida
1 green chili
1 spring curry leaves
1 teaspoon fresh shredded coconut
1/2 cup walnuts, roasted and chopped
Method:
Wash, peel and shred carrots. In a medium bowl, add carrots, lemon juice, salt, sugar and mix well. Heat oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds asafoetida, green chilies, curry leaves and walnuts. Add in the dressed carrots and top with shredded coconut.
--Recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar
Brinjal Binge
Ingredients:
1 long brinjal
2 tbsp Olive oil
1 tsp Oregano
1 tsp Basil
1 tsp chilli flakes
Salt to taste
Method:
Cut brinjal in roundels. Add olive oil in a microwaveable dish. Add herbs to the oil, mix it well. Then add the brinjals and mix again. Put them in the microwave and cook for five mins. You can also make it in a pan or a grill by cooking it for two to three mins till the edges of the roundels have turned soft.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Instant Pickled Walnuts
Ingredients:
1 cup walnut halves
1 sprig curry leaves
3 tbsp mustard oil
Pickling spice:
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp white vinegar
1 tbsp red chilli powder
1 tsp red chilli flakes
1/2 tsp coriander seeds powder
1 tsp yellow mustard powder
1/2 tsp black pepper powder
1/8 tsp fenugreek powder
1/2 tsp fennel powder
Method:
Mix all the picking spices in a dry bowl and keep aside. In a pan, heat mustard oil till it begins to smoke. While it is cooling down, stir in curry leaves when the oil is relatively warmer. Cool it down to room temperature. In a clean and dry mixing bowl, take the walnut halves and stir in the pickling spices. Pour cooled oil and stir well. Bottle it up and serve!
--Recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar
Orange Juice and Cereal
Ingredients:
20 gms Rice Power cereal
3-4 Orange segments
2 Sprig of Basil
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
½ cup Orange juice
Olive oil a dash
Method:
In a glass, place the rice cereal, throw in some orange segments and basil. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper and top it with orange juice & a drizzle olive oil. Mix and eat
--Recipe by Gouri Gupta, Founder, Gouris Goodies
Paneer in Black Pepper Sauce
Ingredients:
200 grams Paneer (cut into cubes)
5 gms Garlic (minced)
20 gms Onions (chopped)
10 ml Oil
200 ml to 300 ml Water
20 gms crushed black pepper
5 gms corn flour for slurry
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
5 ml soy sauce
Method:
In a pan heat oil, add garlic, onions and sauté until cooked. Add water and bring it to a boil for five mins. Add salt, crushed black pepper and sugar as per taste. Make slurry using corn flour and water and add it to the above-mentioned mixture. Cook until the mixture attains saucy consistency. Adjust the seasoning as per taste. Add paneer and cook for another two to three mins. Take it off the flame and serve it with steamed rice.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Lo Main (Stir fried noodles)
Ingredients
Sauce:
2 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1/2 tsp sugar
Lo Mein:
200 gms uncooked ramen noodles
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp chopped garlic
½ tsp of chopped green chili
3 green onions, chopped
2–3 cups julienne cut or chopped vegetables like carrots, red peppers, cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, or broccoli
1–2 tbsp mirin (rice vinegar)
Salt- 1 pinch
Method:
Sauce: Shake all the sauce ingredients together in a jar.
Noodles: Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
Lo Mein: Heat the sesame oil in a large wok or skillet, garlic and chopped green chili. Add the green onions (white parts) and vegetables to the hot pan. Stir fry until fork-tender, about five minutes. Add the mirin to loosen the browned bits up off the bottom of the pan. Add the cooked noodles and about half of the sauce – toss around in the hot pan to combine. Add more sauce if needed. Serve topped with remaining green onions!
--Recipes by Chef Devwrat Jategaokar
Nutella & Fruits Sandwich
Ingredients:
3 slices of White/Brown Bread
6 slices of apple
1 Banana (sliced)
20 to 30 gms Nutella Spread
10 gms Butter
Method:
Apply butter on bread slices followed by Nutella spread. Keep banana slices on the bread’s base slice. Top it up with another bread slice with butter and Nutella spread. Then put apple slices and again top it with bread slice with butter and Nutella. Toast it on a tawa till the bread becomes crusty.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Wok Tossed Noodles
Ingredients:
100 gms Noodles
4 tbsp Oil
2 tbsp Chili sauce
1 tsp Soya sauce
1/2 red, yellow, green Bell peppers
1 Spring Onion
1 tbsp Garlic
2 small Green Chillies
4 tbsp Cabbage
1 tsp Vinegar
Salt & Pepper to taste
Method:
Boil noodles in boiling water with 1 tablespoon of oil and salt. Strain and spread on a plate and sprinkle 1 tablespoon oil on noodles. Take a wok, heat on a medium flame and add oil, garlic and sauté till its light brown. Add the vegetables, 1/4 cup of stock water or room temperature water, soya sauce, vinegar, seasoning and mix well and remove from flame and serve. You can add any vegetables as per your taste.
--Recipe by Chef Jasjit Singh Keer, Executive Chef and Partner – Alfredo’s Malad
Spaghetti Alio Olio
Ingredients:
50 gm Spaghetti Pasta
1½ Clove garlic thinly sliced
2 tbsp Olive OIL
1/8 tsp Chili flakes
1 tbsp fresh Parsley
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt & Pepper to taste
Method:
In a medium pot with salt water to boil, add spaghetti and cook by stirring occasionally until cooked. This will take about 11 mins and then strain and spread in a plate. In a pan over a medium low flame, heat olive oil and cook garlic for about 3-4 mins, as it turns golden brown reduce flame to low add chili flakes, seasoning and pasta and stir the mix well. Remove from heat and add half parmesan cheese and parsley and stir will till combined. Serve with putting more parmesan on top.
--Recipe by Chef Jasjit Singh Keer, Executive Chef and Partner – Alfredo’s Malad
Rice Power Salad
Ingredients:
50 gms Rice Power cereal
Lettuce - a few leaves hand torn
¼ Onion
10 gms Zucchini
2 Spring Onion
5-6 pcs Cherry tomatoes
2 crushed Garlic
½ cup Broccoli
3 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
For dressing:
1 tsp Mustard
Fresh black pepper as per taste
2 clove Garlic (grated)
1 Green chillies (slit lengthwise)
1 tbsp Lemon juice
2 tbsp Olive oil
Salt to taste
½ tsp Honey
Method
Heat a little olive oil and toss garlic and spring onion for a minute. Then add the remaining veggies and cook them lightly, so that they are crunchy. For the dressing, mix mustard, honey, black pepper, grated garlic, green chillies, lemon juice and salt in a jar. Mix it well. Mix all the veggies and the dressing along with the cereal. Top it with cherry tomatoes and raw onions on a bed of lettuce. Bon Appetit.
--Recipe by Gouri Gupta, Founder, Gouris Goodies
Ghhavan
Ingredients:
100 gms Rice Flour
Water as required
Oil for frying
Salt as required
Method:
Take rice flour in bowl and add water to make thin batter in pouring consistency. Heat a non-stick pan and grease with oil or ghee. Pour spoon full of batter and spread it equally on tawa and shallow fry it from both the sides. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
--Recipe by Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer, ITM IHM
Moong Daal Pola
Ingredients:
50 gm Moong sprouts
150 gms Besan
1 tbsp Chopped Onion
1 tbsp Chopped tomatoes
1 tsp Chopped green chilies
1 tsp Chopped coriander
Salt as required
Method:
Make a smooth paste of sprouts in blender. Add water if required. Then mix all other ingredients and make a batter. Heat non-stick pan and add ghee on it. Pour some batter on it shallow fry it from both the sides like an omelette. Serve hot and with coconut chutney.
--Recipe by Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer, ITM IHM
Bajra flour Lapsi
Ingredients:
75 gms Bajra flour
50 gms Whole wheat flour
50 gms Jaaggery
1 tsp Ajwain
1 tsp Sunth
Salt as required
Peppercorn as required
250 ml Water
Method:
Add bajra and wheat flour in thick bottom pan, mix it with water and whisk it till all the lumps goes off. Put the pan on stove with medium flame. Add jaggery and sunth and salt and mix it well. Keep stirring the mixture thoroughly. It takes approximately 8 to 10 min to cook and thicken down. Once it’s cooked add tempering of ghee ajwain and crushed peppercorns, crushed curry leaves. Serve hot.
--Recipe by Chef Sandesh Kore, Lecturer, ITM IHM
