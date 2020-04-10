Easter 2020: Recipes for the perfect home-cooked brunch in times of coronavirus lockdown

Easter is here. And while it’s not going to be the same as always owing to the havoc caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, we can still stray and bring some festive cheer in our lives. After all, festivals are also the best way to bring a little happiness in ones life. Not only they give a reason to cook some delicious festive meals, it also is a time for families to sit together and enjoy the feast.

“Easter is associated with various customs but the spirit of the festival is all about indulging in festive feast with your loved ones. It might not be possible to invite relatives and friends this year but you can still cook yourself a nice lunch by making the best use of ingredients you already have at home. Elevate your brunch with an elegant egg-centric meal, mashed potatoes and an indulging dessert and give it a delectable makeover by adding healthy and versatile walnuts. You can even spice up your Easter festivities by whipping up a batch of homemade walnut liqueur,” says celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

While, this year one might not be able to have an elaborate meal or make a scrumptious spread, one can still add a little festive cheer with the help of our chefs and their lockdown special Easter recipes.

“The recipes are cooked in English style and they are typically cooked during Easter. I have twisted the sauces with fruit or vegetable based sauce, something that is different than usual barbecue sauce and can be easily made at home. The dishes, appeal and taste compliment the bright and pastel colours the people wear to celebrate the festival of Easter,” says Chef Jasjit Singh Keer,

Executive Chef and Partner – Alfredo’s Malad.

Without much ado, we bring you some lip-smacking dishes from our chefs.

Easter Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

• Oil - 15 ml

• Oil / butter - 2ml for greasing

• Onion coarsely chopped - 20 grams

• Garlic thinly sliced - 5 grams

• Hot chilli flakes - 15 grams (Can use grinded/crushed dry red chillies)

• Chopped Tomatoes - 100 grams

• Large eggs - 2

• Cheese - 50 grams

• Salt and pepper to taste.

Method:

In a pan add oil and heat until hot. Sauté onions, garlic and chilli flakes and cook until they soften and turn light brown. Add crushed tomatoes and simmer it for about eight to 10 mins. Turn off the heat and pour this sauce into the baking dish which is greased with oil or butter. Crack eggs one by one into the dish. Sprinkle grated cheese and season with salt and pepper. Bake it at 200 degree for around 12-15 minutes or until set as desired. After removing it from the oven, let it sit for two to three minutes. Garnish it with chopped onions and tomatoes before serving. This be eaten with any bread.

-- Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited

Purple Pickled Deviled Eggs