Easter 2020: Craving alcohol? How to make booze at home amid lockdown

You have been running around, rummaging through the kitchen trying to make the dishes with the recipes we provided with the help of our chefs. While the scrumptious spread has been taken care of, you suddenly have an urge of taking a sip or two of wine, to add to the celebratory mood. But, the wine bottle is empty. So, what to do in this case? We bring some recipes which will help you make some booze in your kitchen using ingredients such as rice, ginger, walnuts and such. Here, thank us later!
Orange Ginger Beer
Ingredients -
• Peeled and Chopped Ginger – 100 Grams
• Regular Sugar – 200 grams
• Lime – 1 (cut into slices)
• Orange – 1 (cut into Slices)
• Water – 5 litres
• Dry yeast – 6 grams
Method:
Soak the yeast in water till the water turns brownish in colour. Meanwhile, heat water in a deep bottom pan. Add chopped ginger, lime and orange slices. Bring it to a boil and add sugar. Boil it for five mins and cool it down. Strain the mixture and add the soaked yeast. Leave it to ferment for 16 to 18 hours. After fermenting it for 16 to 18 hours decant the beer leaving the yeast residues at the bottom. Add 100 grams of sugar per litre to the mixture and ensure it’s dissolved. Chill it for four to five hours before serving. This beer can be used for making beer-based cocktails.
--Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited
Walnut Liquor
Ingredients
Toasted Walnuts -- 200 gm
Liquor (rum, vodka, or others) -- 40 cl
Sugar -- 150 gm
Water -- 15 cl
Method:
Blend the toasted walnuts in a blender. Mix with the liquor. Cook over a double boiler until walnuts have a purée consistency. Cook the result with sugar, stirring until obtaining a paste. Strain with a sieve. Serve.
--Recipe by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai
Fermented Rice Wine
If you have no booze available at all, or don’t want to make the first two, here’s a third option. This one is made with rice, which is quite easily available in the market even during lockdown. Check out the link:
https://www.food.com/recipe/rice-wine-recipe-homemade-fermented-rice-wine-525373
Homemade Wine
If you love fruits and want to try your hand at making some fruit wine, then this video will show you have to make pineapple wine. It’s quite easy to make too. See video:
To know how to ferment fruits and learn more about process, this link shows how to master the art of making fruit-based liquor at home:
