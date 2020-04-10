Easter 2020: Craving alcohol? How to make booze at home amid lockdown

Ingredients

Toasted Walnuts -- 200 gm

Liquor (rum, vodka, or others) -- 40 cl

Sugar -- 150 gm

Water -- 15 cl

Method:

Blend the toasted walnuts in a blender. Mix with the liquor. Cook over a double boiler until walnuts have a purée consistency. Cook the result with sugar, stirring until obtaining a paste. Strain with a sieve. Serve.

--Recipe by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Fermented Rice Wine

If you have no booze available at all, or don’t want to make the first two, here’s a third option. This one is made with rice, which is quite easily available in the market even during lockdown. Check out the link:

https://www.food.com/recipe/rice-wine-recipe-homemade-fermented-rice-wine-525373