Food Review: Woodside Inn's Summer Menu Is A Burst Of Fresh Flavours That Delights Your Palate

Woodside Inn, Colaba, has retained its old-world charm while keeping abreast of happenings in the food world and updating their menu, experimenting with varied modern ingredients and methodology. A few of their new dishes introduced prove this. And the décor, the warm hospitality of the staff substantiate that their core values are still the same as they were years ago.

They introduced home-brewed beers a few months ago, and the fifth one was recently added as the summer menu add-on — Mango Pineapple Ale. Invigorating on the palate, with mango at the end, this is ideal for the upcoming summer. The summer menu has some interesting cocktails as well. All curated by managers of different outlets.

Raw Mango & Fresh Plum salad was one of the additions to the regular menu that we tried while we waited for the cocktails. Slivers of raw mango, mixed lettuce, slices of fresh plum, some chargrilled corn — all mixed with their in-house special jaggery vinaigrette dressing. The tanginess of the raw mango was skillfully toned down by the corn and dressing. “This was a hit last summer, so we decided to include it in our regular menu,” says Leslie, the manager of the Colaba outlet. He gets the Spiced Ice (Ice Apple and Star Anise infused vodka with cucumber and lemon grass extracts, poured over a big piece of ice). “I created this because I love Ice Apple!” Leslie says. Thankfully, spices are subtle and freshness of cucumber refreshing and cool.

We move on to the summer specials and the first one is Fried Greek Olives resting on labneh along with some pomela salsa. The labneh is made from pomegranate molasses. The entire ensemble is interesting. The salsa was particularly tasty with big, fried olive giving it a hearty crunch. The summer menu is largely vegetarian. “We have kept it light because it is good to have light meals during summer,” Leslie informs.

The Baked Haloumi Filo Parcels served with a fig salad was a delicious medley of textures — soft haloumi cheese marinated in subtle spices, baked and then wrapped with the flaky filo that was liberally dusted with white and black sesame seeds. I almost voted it as the best of the day till I tasted the mains from summer menu — chicken and pomfret. Chicken Katsu resting on a bed of blue pea rice that rested on mango penang curry. The beaten chicken was marinated and then fried with crumbs. The curry lent the tang and rice the smoothness. Again, a dance of texture and deliciousness that left you wanting more. The Pan Seared Pomfret rested on some mangosteen, raw mango salsa with green amaranth and morning glory that floated in a butter sauce.

Summer menu also has a half-half pizza. Half the pizza has goat cheese and the other half camembert cheese. I preferred the camembert as it tasted better with the figs, spiced walnuts, and rocket leaves topping. Break from the current summer menu came in the form of Edamame and Ricotta Mousse Tartlets. The tart base was thin and the mousse consistency perfect. Bacon Wrapped Prawns that followed were as expected — delicious. They got it right — bacon and prawns were not over cooked or rubbery, just right.

Dessert was from the summer menu — Fresh Mango and Blueberry Cobbler with Candied Ginger Ice Cream. I would have eaten the cobbler just as is, even without the ice cream; it was that delectable, moist and fruity. The ginger in the ice cream gave it a zing.

The summer menu of Woodside Inn is available at all their outlets. The rest of the menu too remains the same. While the new dishes add charm to the already extensive menu, they have retained their all-time favourites like Chorizo Pizza, Rawas Fish Fingers, Sweet Potato Fries, Truffle Fries.

Average cost for two: Rs 2500