Food Review: The Short But Not Sweet Kozara And Kanapi Menu Of Taki Taki

Pan Asian cuisine is an ‘in’ thing these days. During this influx of oriental cuisine restaurants, some keep doing innovative things to keep their USP intact. Taki Taki at Lower Parel is one of them. Their current promotion Kozara and Kanpai is one such unique festival of pairings of small plates and signature cocktails. Kozara means ‘small plates’ and Kanpai means ‘cheers’ in Japanese. Hence the name of the festival.

The menu of Kozara and Kanpai is short – seven dishes and seven cocktails. You can order the food and drinks separately and pair them as per your choice or go for the pairings suggested by the chef and mixologist. But mind you, the small plates are really ‘small’. Basically, they are bite size; something that you can finish in two bites. Therefore, you might need one or more extra small plates to accompany your cocktail.

Most of the Kanpai (signature cocktails) are vodka based. The reason given by Prajwal is that vodka is a neutral drink therefore quite malleable. And he is right.

Let’s start with the pairings. All pairings are presented in a unique way – the small plate placed over the cocktail glass.

The Tangerine Blossom is paired with Kimchi Fritters Bruchetta. Cabbage marinated in gochujang and then fried is placed on a slice of sourdough and liberally sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds – slightly spicy, with a tang. Tangerine Blossom is orange blossom infused vodka mixed with homemeade ponzu, fresh lime juice, a simple syrup. The tang matches the kimchi tang.

What comes next, is something I am looking forward to – Salmon Tartare. Thin slivers of cold smoked salmon, rolled, dressed with scallion and tempura bits and tabasco drizzle rest on a thin wanton crisp. Served The Lemon Mary – vodka, fresh lime juice, homemade lemongrass rosemary syrup, fresh jalapeno and a dash of sparkling wine (their secret ingredient) – this bite gives you a textural orgasm; especially when followed with a sip of Lemon Mary. The tabasco on salmon and the herbal infusions in vodka with the citrus flavours create a good medley on the palate.

Umeshu itself is a flavourful Japanese plum liqueur. They have used it skilfully with gin and homemade bitters to create Umetini, a bitter-sweet cocktail that’s served with 48hrs Dry Age Duck. The duck slices are cut from a duck breast marinated in smoked chili oyster sauce and served with sauce. The duck is delectably succulent and can be paired with their Tangerine Blossom as well.

The next combo is quite interesting. A coin sized fried bao is stuffed with lamb marinated in oyster sauce and finished with turmeric, coriander is served with vodka in coconut cream laced with black plum shrub and basil. While the cocktail is passe, Tangi Lamb Coin Bao is flavourful with its textures and herbs.

Shoga Twist - vodka infused thai ginger, kaffir leaf, fresh lime juice, honey water, ginger ale is the next cocktail on the list, and I am floored with the flavours that slowly entice you at every level of your palate. It is paired with Sudachi Yakitori - chicken marinated in sudachi yogurt, lime, orange and grilled to perfection. The cocktail can be paired with the kimchi, duck and charred watermelon as well.

Charred Watermelon Tataki is a compressed watermelon charred with a torch, dressed with homemade suika watermelon ponzu and finished with balsamic and ponzu pearls. It is served with Sakura Highball – Whisky, umeshu, watermelon juice and sparkling water. Tataki is a vegetarian’s delight. Try it with the Shoga Twist.

I would strongly recommend chatting with Kapil or Pranay before ordering. They will suggest you the combinations (if you want something other than that’s mentioned here). Order one pairing and extra one or two Kozara.

Average price: Rs. 3200 for two