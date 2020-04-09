Easter 2020: Wishes, messages, images, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Easter 2020 is just around the corner and will be celebrated on April 12 this year. Well, Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered to be one of the most important festivals in the Christian calendar.

As per the belief, Easter marks the completion of the Passion of Christ that is the beginning of Lent and ending with Holy Week. This includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and ends with Easter Sunday.

After observing the 40-days-long Lent and abstaining from consuming meat and alcohol, Christians celebrate Easter by indulging in a lavish brunch and a few other treats. Easter eggs, bunnies and candies are traditions that are widely followed around the world. Eggs symbolize the tomb from which Jesus Christ was resurrected on Easter. Easter eggs are often decorated and painted with bright colours.

Ofter, on Easter, Christians visit the church and offers but that won't happen this year since all gatherings including religious ones are prohibited amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are some quotes, messages, images, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS;

1. Easter is a day of hope. Believe in Jesus Christ and whatever you wish for shall be granted to you.

2. Easter is a day of renewal. May this Easter bring good fortune for you and your family.

3. Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.

4.