Easter 2020: What is the history and significance of this day?

On Friday many across the globe mark Good Friday – the day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Easter on the other hand marks Christ’s resurrection and is in modern times celebrated three days later on Sunday. Often called the principal festival of the Christian Church, it holds tremendous meaning and significance for many.

Towards the end of February, Christians marked Ash Wednesday, a day wherein the Church invites people to pray, fast and give alms as they seek God. During Mass on Ash Wednesday, people are marked on their foreheads with ash made from the branches of date-palms that were used in the last year on the day of Palm Sunday. This day is the first day of our spiritual renewal process to be continued for 40 days – just as Christ spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness. Ash Wednesday is thus the first day of Lent.

The Lent period ends at Easter. Good Friday incidentally is the final day of Lent.

What is the significance of Good Friday?

Good Friday marks the day of Christ’s crucifixion.

The ‘good’ part of the name is thought by many to be related to the fact that it is a holy day and religious observance is held. As per a BBC article that refers to the ‘Baltimore Catechism’ an American catholic school book used in the past, it is a good day as Christ “showed His great love for man, and purchased for him every blessing”. There is also a belief held by some that ‘good’ is merely a morphed version of ‘God’s Friday’ that has become normalized over the years.