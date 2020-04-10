Easter 2020: What is the history and significance of this day?

On Friday many across the globe mark Good Friday – the day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Easter on the other hand marks Christ’s resurrection and is in modern times celebrated three days later on Sunday. Often called the principal festival of the Christian Church, it holds tremendous meaning and significance for many.
Towards the end of February, Christians marked Ash Wednesday, a day wherein the Church invites people to pray, fast and give alms as they seek God. During Mass on Ash Wednesday, people are marked on their foreheads with ash made from the branches of date-palms that were used in the last year on the day of Palm Sunday. This day is the first day of our spiritual renewal process to be continued for 40 days – just as Christ spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness. Ash Wednesday is thus the first day of Lent.
The Lent period ends at Easter. Good Friday incidentally is the final day of Lent.
What is the significance of Good Friday?
Good Friday marks the day of Christ’s crucifixion.
The ‘good’ part of the name is thought by many to be related to the fact that it is a holy day and religious observance is held. As per a BBC article that refers to the ‘Baltimore Catechism’ an American catholic school book used in the past, it is a good day as Christ “showed His great love for man, and purchased for him every blessing”. There is also a belief held by some that ‘good’ is merely a morphed version of ‘God’s Friday’ that has become normalized over the years.
What is the significance of Easter?
The Sunday that follows Good Friday is known as Easter. This day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Theologically speaking, as per the New Testament, His resurrection is one of the major tenets of Christianity. It further establishes Christ as the son of God and is often cited as being proof of the fact that God will be righteous in his dealings with the world. Symbolically, it is considered that Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead provides is followers with “new birth into a living hope” (Peter 1:3). Those who have faith in the workings of God are believed to be spiritually resurrected alongside Jesus and it is believed that they receive eternal salvation. To quote from Romans 6:1-9 from the Holman Christian Standard Bible, “…just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too may walk in a new way of life”.
What other celebrations are Easter linked to?
The festival of Easter has long been linked to the Jewish festival of Passover that begins on the 15th day of the month of Nisan and commemorates the community’s exodus from slavery in Egypt. This year it began on the evening of Wednesday, 8 April and will end on April 16.
As per the New Testament, Christ gave the Passover meal new meaning, being associated with the Last Supper as he prepared his disciples and himself for his death.
Why does the date keep changing?
The March equinox, also called the Spring equinox, in the northern hemisphere and the autumnal equinox in the southern hemisphere falls on March 20 (allowing for the gap caused by leap years).
Easter falls on the first Sunday that follows the ecclesiastical full moon on or after the Spring Equinox. It is for this reason that it falls on April 12 in 2020.
What is the situation like this year?
With the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe, the Easter weekend (or will be a rather subdued one, as many celebrate online and refrain from going to Church or meeting up with friends and family. That shouldn’t, however, deter you from celebrating in whatever way possible. From online streaming of Church services to virtual dinners and family-only egg hunts – the restrictions have inspired many a creative workaround.
