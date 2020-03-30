‘Coronaburger’, Easter eggs, and other foods inspired by COVID-19

It sounds really weird when you think about it, but French baker Jean-François Pre has made sure a dozen of these delectable easter eggs have been sold over the past week, as reported by South China Morning Post. The Easter eggs are made of white chocolate coloured in black and red coloured almonds, in his shop at Landivisiau in western France. Once the white chocolate shells are ready, it is given a black colour and later sticks of red almonds are put on top to give a look of the spikes in the novel Coronavirus. Pre decided to bake these unique easter eggs to give people a reason to smile during these tough times.

‘Coronaburger’

Thinking out of the box and doing something different, a Vietnamese chef Hoang Tung has created a Coronavirus shaped burger. Laughing in the face of the global pandemic, Chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus. The sales of the burger has gone up and it has made people a lot less scared of the virus!

Corona Pakoda!

As India tries to deal with the fear of COVID-19, a Twitter user shared a photo of some pakodas, that had an uncanny resemblance to the virus!

While the user captioned the photo as ‘deep-fried seasonal goodness’ people have called this ‘Corona Fries’. Have a look at what people have to say!