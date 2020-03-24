5 must-watch Korean dramas on Netflix to spice up your life amid social distancing

Call them silly or stupid or whatever, Korean dramas are entertaining and engaging. If you have already seen ‘Boys Over Flowers’ or ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, here are some more popular Korean dramas to fill up your time as you while away in isolation.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Vice chairman of a major corporation, Lee Young-joon’s life takes a major turn when his highly capable secretary, Kim Mi-so, hands him her resignation after having worked for him for nine years. Kim practically runs not just his office calendar, but also makes sure her boss has his home in order too. Being a narcissist that he is, and in order to not let his secretary go, Lee proposes marriage to Kim. And life actually changes for both when they really fall for each other. Things take a turn when Lee’s brother comes home and things from their childhood are brought to the fore. Funny, cute and lovely with an able supporting cast, Lee and Kim’s story will be irresistible till the end.

Something in the Rain