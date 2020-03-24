K-pop band BTS to help fans learn Korean through new web series

While the world is facing a lockdown amid coronavirus, and several events getting postponed, artists have found innovative ways to keep their fans entertained online. In addition to the shows exiting on streaming platforms, K-pop band BTS is all set to launch a web series to help their fans learn Korean.

K-pop fans around the world often face the language barrier to understand lyrics of songs or their favourite members during interviews. While words like hyung(older brother) and saranghae (i love you) are popular, the show will help in educating their Army in the right manner.

According to a report by BBC, the episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier," said their record label Big Hit Entertainment in a statement.

The lessons will be available on their app from March 24.

That being said, the series will indeed help you stay occupied amid isolation, but the planning was done way before the coronavirus outbreak. "There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans," said Big Hit's founder, Bang Si-Hyuk.

The BTS boy band comprises of seven members RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope.