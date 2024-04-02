Viral Video Shows Aloo Replaced By Paan Ingredients In Surat's Masala Dosa Recipe

How about replacing cooked potato with something else in your slice of masala dosa? We might still be okay if you wished to switch the usual filling with cheese or tomato puree, but it gets difficult to digest when someone mentions adding paan ingredients to a desi dosa dish.

A stall in Surat has gone viral for its quirky recipe that ditches classic aloo-based filling for a masala dosa with some paan masala, gulkand, and tutti frutti. Yes, you read that right. It is certainly as bizarre as it sounds. A video of the preparation has surfaced online.

Paan masala Dosa in Surat with the mandatory cheese nd mayonnaise 😂

Next what kimaam,120 tobacco dosa? Bhaiya thoda saunf bhi daalo aur gulakand thoda kam 😂

What about the silver foil coating?😂

Southies waise bhi have a problem with gujjus these days after seeing the blasphemy… pic.twitter.com/63vLC7aEDZ — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) March 30, 2024

The video featuring the recipe of the ‘Paan Masala Dosa’ opened showing a green batter being placed on the cooking pan. The batter purportedly received its rich colour from paan or betel leaves. After being poured on the hot pan, some amount of butter was added to it. So far, things were still fine. The preparation took an extreme turn no sooner with a variety of toppings of masala dosa fillings which comprised of not a single regular ingredient.

Forgetting the aloo and onion-based sabji that is often filled inside a masala dosa, this paan-based creation had chopped tutti frutti, cherries, raisins, dates, rose petals and its syrup which were added generously. Wait, that wasn't all. The dish went further processing with some cheese and mayo added to it.

Originally the video was shared on Instagram by a page named suratnisafar, however it was recently posted on X where it went viral with more than 300K views.