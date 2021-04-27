World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021: Tips for a healthy and safe workplace

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated every year on 28 April to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

The World Day was observed in 2003 by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to stress the importance of preventing accidents and diseases at work.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an awareness-raising campaign that intends to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safe and healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

28 April is also the International Commemoration Day for Deceased and Injured Workers.

Tips for Health Safety at workplace: