World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021: Tips for a healthy and safe workplace

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated every year on 28 April to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.
The World Day was observed in 2003 by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to stress the importance of preventing accidents and diseases at work.
The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an awareness-raising campaign that intends to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safe and healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.
28 April is also the International Commemoration Day for Deceased and Injured Workers.
Tips for Health Safety at workplace:
Be Alert and Aware: Always be aware of your surroundings and be alert. Have a proper night's sleep so that you are not groggy at work. Safety begins with you so make sure you are responsible.
Keep your workplace clean: Make sure that the area around you is neat and tidy. Foodstuffs and beverages should be properly disposed of after you are done with them to avoid accidents like slipping, tripping, falling and getting bruised and hurt.
Maintain correct posture: Make sure that you sit while using the correct posture to avoid backache and other such problems.
Use mats on slippery floors: At home in the bathroom or with bathtubs, people tend to place a mat to avoid slipping and falling. Mats can be used in the workplace too for areas that are particularly slippery.
Take your breaks: Sometimes meeting your deadline seems like the most important thing in the world but the actual most important thing in the world is your health so it is important to take breaks regularly to avoid frustration and to avoid being overworked.
Provide first aid training: An office should always have a first aid kit and everyone should undergo training as to how to use certain medicines and supplies in case of an emergency.