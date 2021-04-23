World Veterinary Day 2021: Top vets in Mumbai to keep your furry friends in robust health

World Veterinary Day was created by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) in 2000 as an annual celebration of the veterinary profession. This day takes place every year on the last Saturday of April.
This year the theme is "Veterinarian response to the COVID-19 crisis." Covid-19 really changed life as we know it but one thing that hasn't changed is the ability of a veterinarian to cope, adjust and adapt. Their hard work has led veterinary medicine to evolve even at these trying times.
A pet is one that we love more than anything and when they take ill it is the most heartbreaking thing because they can't tell us what exactly is wrong. Here is where veterinarians come to our rescue and make everything alright by diagnosing our pets.
Here are a few of the best vets in Mumbai and their contact details:
Dr. Nilima's Veterinary clinic
About: Dr. Nilima has a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Overall, she has 23 years experience.
Address: Shop No 3, Janvikas Society, Sundar Ln, opposite Balaji International School, Malad, Orlem, Kanchpada, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064
Contact number: 9820049512
Dr. Sunetra's PetVet Veterinary clinic
About: PetVet Veterinary Clinic is a multi-specialty animal care veterinary clinic. Pet Vet Veterinary Clinic's focus is on traditional pets like dogs, cats, reptiles and birds. They also take your pet's physical and emotional wellness seriously.
Address: Dr Sunetra's PetVet Veterinary Clinic
C/6, Abhay CHS Ltd, TPS III, Opp. Don Bosco School,
Pt. Malharrao Kulkarni Road, Borivali West, Mumbai - 400091
Contact number: 91-9820437834
Top Dog Pets Clinic
About: Top Dog Pets Clinic specializes in general pet care consultation as well as complex services like laparoscopic surgeries.
Address: Plot No.23, Shah Industrial Estate, Off Veera Desai Rd, next to Millenium Toyota, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053
Contact number: 022 2634 8466
Crown Vet
About: Crown Vet is an advanced Veterinary Clinic providing medical and surgical facilities.
Address: Atlanta, Church Avenue, Khar Subway, next to Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, Before, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054
Contact number: 086575 32981
AcuMed Veterinary Specialty
About: Dr. Prathmesh Deshmukh and Dr. Deepti Deshpande graduated from Bombay Veterinary College. Their love for animals and passion for veterinary science encouraged them to continue their specialization in their areas of interest. Dr Prathmesh Deshmukh completed his certification in Veterinary Acupuncture and then interned with a Board Certified Veterinary Neurologist in Spain and Dr. Deepti Deshpande completed her Masters in Veterinary Studies from New Zealand. After travelling the world Dr Prathmesh Deshmukh and Dr Deepti Deshpande decided to settle back in India and use their education and experience for the betterment of the pets in India.
Address: 19/20,Swapnapurti CHS, Thakur Village, Kandivali East, Near Vishnu Shivam Mall, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400101
Contact number: 022 2884 4509
ProLife Specialty Pet Clinic
About: This is a full service veterinary clinic that provides the highest standard of veterinary care for canines and other pets, including all the little ones. Not only do they have a clinic, there’s also a store and grooming center for all your pets’ needs.
Address: Shop No. 8-12, Kirit Building, Movietime Theatre Lane, Evershine Nagar, Opposite BMC Cattle Compound, Malad (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064
Contact number: 022 2880 0696
