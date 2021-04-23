World Veterinary Day 2021: Top vets in Mumbai to keep your furry friends in robust health

World Veterinary Day was created by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) in 2000 as an annual celebration of the veterinary profession. This day takes place every year on the last Saturday of April.

This year the theme is "Veterinarian response to the COVID-19 crisis." Covid-19 really changed life as we know it but one thing that hasn't changed is the ability of a veterinarian to cope, adjust and adapt. Their hard work has led veterinary medicine to evolve even at these trying times.

A pet is one that we love more than anything and when they take ill it is the most heartbreaking thing because they can't tell us what exactly is wrong. Here is where veterinarians come to our rescue and make everything alright by diagnosing our pets.

Here are a few of the best vets in Mumbai and their contact details:

Dr. Nilima's Veterinary clinic

About: Dr. Nilima has a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Overall, she has 23 years experience.

Address: Shop No 3, Janvikas Society, Sundar Ln, opposite Balaji International School, Malad, Orlem, Kanchpada, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064

Contact number: 9820049512

Dr. Sunetra's PetVet Veterinary clinic

About: PetVet Veterinary Clinic is a multi-specialty animal care veterinary clinic. Pet Vet Veterinary Clinic's focus is on traditional pets like dogs, cats, reptiles and birds. They also take your pet's physical and emotional wellness seriously.

Address: Dr Sunetra's PetVet Veterinary Clinic

C/6, Abhay CHS Ltd, TPS III, Opp. Don Bosco School,

Pt. Malharrao Kulkarni Road, Borivali West, Mumbai - 400091

Contact number: 91-9820437834

Top Dog Pets Clinic

About: Top Dog Pets Clinic specializes in general pet care consultation as well as complex services like laparoscopic surgeries.

Address: Plot No.23, Shah Industrial Estate, Off Veera Desai Rd, next to Millenium Toyota, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Contact number: 022 2634 8466