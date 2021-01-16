Madhya Pradesh: Umesh Sharma is new chief of Veterinary Council of India

Bhopal: Veterinarian Dr Umesh Sharma who hails from Madhya Pradesh has been elected as president of the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), his second term after a gap of four years.

Sharma was elected unanimously in the meeting held at New Delhi on Friday, Indian Veterinary Association spokesman Anupam Agrawal said on Saturday.

Agrawal said elections were held through online mode for the first time in the history of the VCI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Sharma had served as the VCI president from 2014 to 2017. Dr Pradeep Yadav was unanimously elected as vice president of the VCI by 26 members of the council.