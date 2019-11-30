Hyderabad: After Dr Priyanka Reddy's murder, another charred body found in same area

Hyderabad: It couldn’t get worse than this. Hours after the Cyberabad Police arrested four persons in connection with the rape and murder of a Telangana veterinary doctor, another charred body of a woman has been found in the same area. The body was found near a temple in a deserted corner. The victim is reportedly 35-year-old. It is yet to be established if the woman was sexually assaulted. The autopsy is on.
Though the second woman was found dead just a few kilometres away from the spot where the veterinarian's body was recovered, the police could not confirm if the two incidents were linked.
Meanwhile, grisly details of the 26-year-old Telangana doctor’s rape and killing are tumbling out. It is learnt that the plan was hatched over drinks after the assailants saw the woman parking her scooter near a toll plaza.
One of them, it is understood, punctured her scooter's tyre when she was not around and the accomplice offered to help her fix it, telling her all repair shops were closed. They then raped her, killed her and set her on fire.
The veterinarian had last called her sister around 9:15 pm on Wednesday. An audio recording of the call seems to suggest that somebody had offered to fix her flat tyre, and that she was feeling scared because some truck drivers near her were behaving in a suspicious manner. They did not hear from her again. These gory details were revealed by the Cyberabad Police on Friday night. The police have arrested four accused in connection with the case. They have been identified as Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. While 25-year-old Arif, the main accused, works as a driver, the others are lorry cleaners and barely 20 years old.
The woman died because the accused had covered her mouth and nose during the crime, the Cyberabad police commissioner said. The accused then purchased petrol and burnt the victim's body, hoping to conceal her identity.
A missing case complaint was filed when the doctor's family could not get in touch with her. The charred body of the doctor was found the next morning at around 7 am.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)