Hyderabad: After Dr Priyanka Reddy's murder, another charred body found in same area

One of them, it is understood, punctured her scooter's tyre when she was not around and the accomplice offered to help her fix it, telling her all repair shops were closed. They then raped her, killed her and set her on fire.

The veterinarian had last called her sister around 9:15 pm on Wednesday. An audio recording of the call seems to suggest that somebody had offered to fix her flat tyre, and that she was feeling scared because some truck drivers near her were behaving in a suspicious manner. They did not hear from her again. These gory details were revealed by the Cyberabad Police on Friday night. The police have arrested four accused in connection with the case. They have been identified as Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. While 25-year-old Arif, the main accused, works as a driver, the others are lorry cleaners and barely 20 years old.

The woman died because the accused had covered her mouth and nose during the crime, the Cyberabad police commissioner said. The accused then purchased petrol and burnt the victim's body, hoping to conceal her identity.

A missing case complaint was filed when the doctor's family could not get in touch with her. The charred body of the doctor was found the next morning at around 7 am.