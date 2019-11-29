RIPPriyankaReddy: Twitterati furious after young veterinarian raped and burnt in Hyderabad

The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found under a culvert near here on Thursday, a day after she went missing. The veterinarian was suspected to have been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her punctured two-wheeler repaired.
Priyanka Reddy is suspected to have been killed near Tondupally toll plaza of Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district.
Netizens took to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration. With many demanding death penalty for the culprits.
Police said she had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50 pm to go to another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. Her younger sister in a complaint lodged with police said she got a call from her sister at 9.22 pm stating that she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler.
The complainant said her sister told her that after sometime the person returned saying all shops were closed and he will try to get it repaired in some other place. She also informed her sister that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some people who had offered her help were near the vehicle, the complainant said. The complainant said she called her again at 9.44 pm but the phone was switched off following which they approached police.
