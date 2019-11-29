RIPPriyankaReddy: Twitterati furious after young veterinarian raped and burnt in Hyderabad

Police said she had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50 pm to go to another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. Her younger sister in a complaint lodged with police said she got a call from her sister at 9.22 pm stating that she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler.

The complainant said her sister told her that after sometime the person returned saying all shops were closed and he will try to get it repaired in some other place. She also informed her sister that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some people who had offered her help were near the vehicle, the complainant said. The complainant said she called her again at 9.44 pm but the phone was switched off following which they approached police.

