RIPPriyankaReddy: Young veterinarian's murder shocks Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on Thursday near Shadnagar town, was suspected to have been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her punctured two-wheeler repaired.

Priyanka Reddy is suspected to have been killed near Tondupally toll plaza of Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district. Gathering more clues in the case, Cyberabad police recovered the victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where Priyanka Reddy had parked her scooty.

Police have formed 10 teams to arrest the culprits in the case, which shocked the entire Telangana. Sources said two truck drivers could be behind the ghastly crime. Owner of a tyre repair shop told police that a youth brought a scooty between 9.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Priyanka had called sister Bhavya Reddy around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. Bhavya said her sister told her that she was feeling scared by some truck drivers near her.

Bhavya had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when Bhavya later called her back, the mobile was switched off. The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m. The police on Thursday morning found a charred body near Shadnagar. It was identified as Priyanka Reddy's body.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the police teams were scanning the CCTV footage from the toll plaza. Investigations revealed that Priyanka had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend the duty at veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned at the same place around 9 p.m., she found the two-wheeler punctured. Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim.