International Women's Day 2020: Meet Veterinary Dr Vinaya Jangle

Some professions are never easy, as these require courage, passion, dedication and devotion. One such profession is treating animals. And, if you are a lady veterinary doctor, then challenges before increase manifold. Veterinary Dr Vinaya Jangle has been treating wild animals, cattle and other domestic and pet animals for the past 20 years.

Currently, Dr Jangle is posted at Khed Taluka as a veterinary officer. Before moving to Khed, she was posted at the renowned Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where she has won laurels.

In 2010, two leopard cubs were rescued from Shahapur in Thane. After failing to locate their mother, the cubs were brought to SGNP where Dr Jangle raised them. They were christened Bhim and Arjun. In September 2019, Bhim died of cardiac arrest.

“When the two were brought to us, they were yet to open eyes. When they did, they saw us and believed we were their parents. They lived with us and developed a strong emotional attachment. Whenever my jeep would pass by them, they would respond. From SGNP, I was transferred to Khed and when I returned after two years, they remembered me and came close to the boundary of their cage and waved their hand out, asking me to come near,” said Jangle.

“I don’t know whether animal can differentiate between a man or a woman but yes they can feel true love. Wild animals are difficult to treat as they fear humans. As a lady doctor I could understand them better,” she said.

Jangel who, hails from Ratnagiri in Konkan region, said, “Ours was like a farmer’s house and had cattle, along with pets. Vet doctors were never available to our animals. It was then that I decided to be a veterinary doctor.” “Initially, animals owners were reluctant to let me treat touch their animals, forget treat them. On learning that I am an expert in the field, they trusted me.”

Jangle started her job from animal hospital at Alibaugh and later shifted to SGNP in Mumbai. Jangle as a park vet bred lioness Shobha almost after 20 years. They have also performed successful breeding of tigress Basanti after years.

About career opportunities, she said, “I hardly had any girl in my class. Now, things have changed, there are almost equal number of lady doctors in the field as men. Career-wise, the profession is good as you can opt for private practice and the government also hires vets regularly. Nowadays, private companies too require vets.

Recently, Dr Jangle received the Anannta Kanekar award from the state government for her book ‘Mukya Vedana Bolkya Sanvedana’.