World Homeopathy Day 2021: Health benefits you ought to know

The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated each year on April 10 to pay tribute to homeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine.

The day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. He was born on April 10, 1755. He was an acclaimed scientist, great scholar, and linguist. He discovered the way to heal through the use of Homeopathy. He died on July 2, 1843.

Here are a few benefits of Homeopathic Treatment:

Reduce Anxiety and Depression: Homeopathy can heal a patient who suffers from anxiety and depression but if the patient turns violent, the patient will have to seek the help of a psychiatrist.

Treat Allergies and Asthma: Homeopathy focuses on the cause behind the development of asthma in every patient and prescribes long term medicines around it.

Treats Chronic Diseases: Acute diseases are short termed, however they may have chronic roots. Mental or emotional trauma generally are root causes of most chronic diseases. Homeopathy dives deep into a person's past to understand the relationship between past traumas and present symptoms. Medicines are prescribed according to the unique chronic illness root of the patient. Homeopathy has a great response rate for the treatment of chronic illness however, it may not be able to cure some kinds of chronic illnesses and may refer a patient to seek help from allopathy too.