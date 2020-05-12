Coronavirus in Mumbai: After HCQ and ayurvedic drug, BMC turns to homeopathy to battle COVID-19

Mumbai: First, it was hydroxychloroquine, then the Ayurvedic drug Zingivir-H and now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take the homoeopathic route in the ongoing war on coronavirus. It has now issued a circular, directing officers of the G north and K west ward to distribute free of cost, Arsenicum Album 30 pills, while providing dosage instructions.

Recently, the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the ministry of AYUSH, had recommended that Arsenicum Album 30 could be taken as prophylaxis against coronavirus.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, issued a circular directing ward officers to give this medicine to asymptomatic corona patients. “The drug has been distributed in the community in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and it’s not known to cause adverse effects either.