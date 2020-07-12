As Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, Twitterati dig up his old tweets on sound vibration and homeopathy

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Amid the social media posts wishing them a speedy recovery, the megastar is now being targeted for his old tweets around the virus.
Big B who is also a part of the state’s initiative to spread COVID-19 awareness has time and again shared preventive measures on the micro blogging site. However, some of these haven’t aged well, given how the actor contracted the same.
During the clapping exercise appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Twitter users went on to share that these sounds and vibrations kill the virus around you.
While the Press Information Bureau’s fact checking team provided a clarification, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, unaware of current affairs, shared the same misleading information on his handle on the following day.
In a now deleted tweet, he had written, “T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN: 5 pm; 22nd Mar, 'amavasya', darkest day of month ;virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation”
If that wasn’t enough, he went on to laud the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy's efforts to counter the novel coronavirus.
Amitabh wrote, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that India leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics."
Twitter is now digging out these tweets and mocking the actor for the same.
Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. Hospital sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test
"Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.
According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have undergone swab test for COVID-19.
“Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow (July 12),” he said.
