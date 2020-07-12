Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive: Undated video of him thanking Nanavati hospital staff goes viral

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. On Twitter, the actor confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive.
"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.
At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation.
Soon after the news made headlines, an undated video of the actor thanking the hospital staff has gone viral.
In the clip he says, “I am wanting to talk to all the doctors and nurses and the staff at Nanavati Hospital, for the tremendous work that you’re doing in these very trying circumstances, I recently saw on Twitter, a billboard in Surat, which asked ‘do you know why temples are closed? It is because god is working at hospitals wearing a white coat.
“Everyone is worked to their absolute limits. There is always fear, there’s perhaps depression, but please, do not despair, do not panic, we’re all together in this, we’re all working together. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati Hospital. I have had a wonderful experience, every time I have been at your facility,” he adds.
Watch the video below.
Soon after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to confirm that he has been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection, the Bollywood icons son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also took to social media on Saturday night to state that he has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.
"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," tweeted Abhishek, 44, on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.
The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News: "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."