Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive: Undated video of him thanking Nanavati hospital staff goes viral

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation.

Soon after the news made headlines, an undated video of the actor thanking the hospital staff has gone viral.

In the clip he says, “I am wanting to talk to all the doctors and nurses and the staff at Nanavati Hospital, for the tremendous work that you’re doing in these very trying circumstances, I recently saw on Twitter, a billboard in Surat, which asked ‘do you know why temples are closed? It is because god is working at hospitals wearing a white coat.

“Everyone is worked to their absolute limits. There is always fear, there’s perhaps depression, but please, do not despair, do not panic, we’re all together in this, we’re all working together. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati Hospital. I have had a wonderful experience, every time I have been at your facility,” he adds.