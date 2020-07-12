Amitabh, Abhishek test positive for COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and others pray for their speedy recovery

Maharashtra Home Minister Rajesh Tope informed that both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test. "Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.

According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19. "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow,"

On Sunday morning, Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, told news agency ANI that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities wished the Bachchans a speedy recovery. "Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers," said Akshay Kumar. "@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy," tweeted Neha Dhupia.