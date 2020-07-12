Amitabh, Abhishek test positive for COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and others pray for their speedy recovery

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Amitabh took to Twitter and confirmed that he has tested positive. He wrote, "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.
Soon after his father posted his tweet, Abhishek also tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted. "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Rajesh Tope informed that both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test. "Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.
According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19. "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow,"
On Sunday morning, Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, told news agency ANI that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities wished the Bachchans a speedy recovery. "Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers," said Akshay Kumar. "@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy," tweeted Neha Dhupia.
