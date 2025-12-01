South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun construction of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, a 13.9-km fully elevated, six-lane corridor expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to just 25–30 minutes. Designed to ease pressure on the chronically congested Eastern Express Highway (EEH), the project promises major relief for the lakhs of commuters who rely on the corridor daily.

Route and Connectivity

Running from Anand Nagar in Thane to Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar, the high-speed link will feature key interchanges at Mulund, Airoli, JVLR, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar.

In Thane, it will merge seamlessly with the Anand Nagar–Saket Elevated Road near the former Mulund Octroi Naka, creating a continuous elevated route that will also enhance connectivity to the Samruddhi Expressway.

Officials said the project will improve travel reliability, reduce vehicular emissions and support more sustainable mobility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They added that the reduced commute times between major residential and commercial hubs are expected to generate fresh economic activity along the corridor.

Environmental Measures

In a significant environmental move, MMRDA revised the alignment on the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch to preserve 127 Pink Trumpet trees after consultations with environmentalists and local activists. To offset unavoidable tree loss on other sections, the agency has committed to planting 4,175 new saplings.

Engineering Features

The corridor introduces several engineering firsts to Mumbai’s elevated road network, including:

2.5-metre diameter monopiles

A single-pile, single-pier system, being used for the first time in any elevated road project in the MMR

40-metre spans and a 25-metre single-segment superstructure

Up–down ramps at Mulund Check Naka, Airoli Junction and Vikhroli Junction

A 3+3 lane elevated toll plaza near Navghar Flyover

Engineers say these features will help maintain uninterrupted, safe and high-speed travel.

Work Progress

According to officials, on-ground work is progressing steadily. Preliminary surveys have been completed, test piles executed and most geotechnical investigations wrapped up. Utility identification is nearly finished, while working pile installation and pier casting are currently underway.

As construction gathers momentum, the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension is shaping up to be one of the Mumbai region’s most consequential mobility upgrades—bringing a faster, greener and more connected future into view.

