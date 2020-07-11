Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, Nation sends ‘get well soon’ wishes

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently admitted at Nanavati hospital in Vile Parle west. On Saturday, the megastar tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive..shifted to Hospital..hospital informing authorities..family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

While Nanavati hospital refused to release any statement citing patient privacy, a hospital source said the actor had been admitted on Thursday, and was stable. “The 77-year-old actor was COVID-positive, due to which he was rushed to Nanavati hospital on Thursday evening. However, he is stable now, and will be discharged soon,” the source said.

Bachchan was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Originally slated for release in theatres, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. A BMC official said the Bachchan residence, Jalsa in Juhu, has been sealed. His family members and housekeeping staff have also been tested, and the results are awaited.

The moment the news of Big B down with Covid-19 was out, social media was flooded with “get well soon” wishes and prayers for the megastar. Celebrities across India took to social media to wish Bachchan a speedy recovery. Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!” Neha Dhupia posted on Twitter, “Sending you tons of love and best wishes … please take care … you ll be okay very soon!” “Prayers sir. Praying for your early recovery,” Hansal Mehta said via Twitter.

Some time back, when Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of a bat in his room, the denizens of social media were not amused and accused him of 'demonising' bats for calling them 'corona.'

He wrote in English and Hindi: “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area. let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, kambakht!!

Amitabh happens to be an asthmatic, that makes him extremely vulnerable. He is all set to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.