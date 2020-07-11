Coronavirus in Mumbai: Rekha’s Bandra bungalow sealed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra area has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after her staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a report, her residence has been declared as a containment zone and an official notice has been posted at the gate. Her bungalow has also been sanitized.
This comes after her security guard tested positive for COVID-19. A report also states that another staff, who had tested positive for the virus, is currently receiving treatment at a COVID-9 facility in BKC.
The actress' bungalow - Sea Springs - is located in Bandra's Bandstand area. Official statement from Rekha is still awaited.
Recently, Aamir Khan had released a statement and revealed that some of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After Aamir's staff members tested positive, the whole family had taken the tests. Although, all of them tested negative, the actor's mother - who was the last person in the loop, was yet to get tested.
On July 1, the actor took to Twitter and revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. He also thanked his fans for all the prayers.
He tweeted, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. a."
