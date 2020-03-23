Amitabh Bachchan shares misinformation about coronavirus, clapping shankh reduces viral potency

On Sunday, after India went on a complete lockdown and followed the clapping exercise appealed by PM Modi, several Twitter users went on to share that these sounds and vibrations kill the virus around you.

While the Press Information Bureau’s fact checking team provided a clarification, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, unaware of current affairs, shared the same misleading information on his handle on the following day.

On Sunday, Big B along with his son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, ringing bells to laud those fighting against coronavirus.

Big B called Janata Curfew "an unbelievable success".

"India has created HISTORY .. !! #JanataCurfew an unbelievable success .. and at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS !I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND Flag of India," Amitabh tweeted.