Amitabh Bachchan's homeopathy tweet draws Twitter's ire, netizens say 'delete karwao koi'

From saying clapping and shankh vibrations would reduce/ destroy virus potency to claiming that the novel virus spreads through flies, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been making headlines for his irrational tweets. The 'Brahmastra' actor, on Friday, once again got trolled for his tweet about homeopathy.
Bachchan hailed the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy's efforts to counter the novel coronavirus. Amitabh wrote, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics."
He got brutally trolled for his tweet as a user wrote, "Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place."
Another commented, "Thank you for informing that homeopathy is responsible for your state of mind. We'll stay away."
Check out the Twitter reactions to Amitabh's tweet:
The actor was earlier slammed by Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) leader Kavita Krishnan. Lashing out at Bachchan she had said, "India's yesteryear superstar @SrBachchan spends his lockdown tweeting superstitious, irrational rubbish, & now amplifying racist memes. #CoronaRacist spotted. Sir, this isn't subtle. It's blatant (and stupid) racism."
On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra'. The movie that is slated to hit the theaters on December 4, features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
