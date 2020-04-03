Amitabh Bachchan's homeopathy tweet draws Twitter's ire, netizens say 'delete karwao koi'

From saying clapping and shankh vibrations would reduce/ destroy virus potency to claiming that the novel virus spreads through flies, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been making headlines for his irrational tweets. The 'Brahmastra' actor, on Friday, once again got trolled for his tweet about homeopathy.

Bachchan hailed the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy's efforts to counter the novel coronavirus. Amitabh wrote, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics."