 Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day
Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri 2025 will begin on Monday, September 22, and conclude on Wednesday, October 1, with Dussehra on October 2.

Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Shardiya Navratri is the most celebrated and spiritually significant of all Navratris, often referred to as Maha Navratri. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu, this nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shakti in her nine divine forms. It culminates with Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra), symbolising the victory of good over evil.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri 2025 will begin on Monday, September 22, and conclude on Wednesday, October 1, with Dussehra on October 2. Each day is devoted to one form of Goddess Durga, offering devotees a chance to seek blessings for health, prosperity, wisdom, and protection.

article-image

9 day-wise goddess worship for Shardiya Navratri 2025

Day 1: September 22

Shailputri: Daughter of the Himalayas, she represents strength and purity.

Day 2: September 23

Brahmacharini: Symbol of wisdom, learning, and devotion.

article-image

Day 3 September 24

Chandraghanta: Bringer of courage and relief from negativity and enemies.

Day 4: September 25

Kushmanda: Goddess of creation, she spreads positivity and energy.

Day 5: September 26

Skandamata: Mother of Kartikeya, bestower of maternal love and protection.

Day 6: September 27

Katyayani: Fierce warrior goddess, destroyer of evil and diseases.

Day 7: September 28

Kalratri: Known to remove mental fears and darkness, symbolising strength.

Day 8: September 29

Mahagauri: The goddess of purity, she is believed to cleanse both body and soul.

Day 9: September 30

Siddhidatri: Bestower of strength, wisdom, and spiritual enlightenment.

This Navratri, devotees wilhonouror the nine forms of Durga through prayers, fasting, and festive rituals, leading to the grand celebration of Dussehra on October 2, 2025.

