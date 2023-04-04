Mumbai Gig Guide: Best live music this week

Ranjit Barot & The Contraband

The Contraband is an amalgamation of people that convey percussionist Ranjit Barot’s influences and song writing in the jazz rock genre. The band features highly capable and sensitive musicians that are able to interpret Ranjit’s unique writing abilities. With the bass force that is Mohini Dey, someone he has nurtured since she was 12-year-old, to her husband Mark Hartsuch, a formidable saxophonist, to the keyboardist Rahul Wadhwani, this collective is able to turn the night’s performance on its head.

When: April 5, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Khusrau – Sufi Qawwali

Immerse yourself in evergreen qawwalis and Sufi music by Ustad Munawwar Masoom. The critically acclaimed qawwali maestro brings renditions of lyrics originally penned by the legendary Amir Khusrau as timeless qawwalis to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

When: April 5, 8 pm

Where: The Studio Theatre, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 500

Kamakshi Khanna + Mali

While Kamakshi’s music draws inspiration from diverse influences ranging from RnB and Soul to Pop and Indie Folk, Mali puts a contemporary twist on iconic pop acts from the 80’s and 90’s. With solo sets of 45 minutes featuring some of their best originals, it is an unforgettable act for lovers of indie music.

When: April 5, 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 250

Metallica Tribute by Sceptre

Sceptre is a Heavy/Thrash metal band from Mumbai. They became popular after winning the prestigious Independence Rock competition in 2003 and subsequently headlining gigs all over the country. The current lineup features Teemeer on vocals and guitar, Pradeep Pande on lead guitar, Atish Thomas on drums and Vishal S on bass. Expect a night of the biggest hits from Metallica.

When: April 6, 8 pm

Where: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East

Entry: Free

Gujarati folk by Hardik Dave

Immerse yourself in a riveting performance by Gujarati folk musician Hardik Dave and his group as they take you through the euphoric motions of a traditional dayro, comprising folk songs, bhajans, folk tales and duha chhand (couplets).

When: April 6, 8 pm

Where: The Studio Theatre, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 500

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Dive into some dreamy gypsy jazz and swoon to some beautiful melodies with two concerts by Peter Cat Recording Co. before they head out for their North America Tour. Formed in New Delhi around 2010 by Suryakant Sawhney, Peter Cat Recording Co. is a group that’s mutated over time, always evolving musically with each album: from gypsy jazz to psychedelic cabaret; ballroom waltzes to epic space disco; bossa supernova to uneasy listening.

When: April 7 and 9, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 1799 onwards

Maushi ft. Mogashu & Baawra

Brothers Mogasu and Baawra plan to set the mood for the night with their mix of house music presented by Krunk. They run underground events curation company Maushi. Hiten Mutreja aka Baawra prefers energetic and faster music, while big bro Chetan aka Mogasu leans towards more chill and groovy music.

When: April 7, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Carnatic Classical by Aruna Sairam

Immerse yourself in the rich resonance and soulful emotions of Aruna Sairam’s voice, who represents one of South India’s most illustrious lineages of women in classical music. The Sangeet Natak Akademy Award and Padma Shri Award winning vocalist’s captivating performance will be accompanied by tabla, ghattam, mridangam and violin.

When: April 7, 8 pm

Where: The Studio Theatre, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 500

United We Groove Vol. 13

United We Groove turns 13 volumes old with this one. Five diverse acts across genres will celebrate this occasion along with three graphic artists putting up their exhibits. Catch electrifying performances by Won Tribe (Hip-Hop duo Pratika and Krantinaari along with producer Pritesh Prabhune), Blues Rock trio Bluestackface, Progressive Rock band Afterlife, Progressive Metal group It's Not Rocket Science, and Classic Rock by Freakuensea.

When: April 8, 8 pm

Where: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East

Entry: INR 499

Watch Bluestackface, one of the bands in the line-up here:

philterSoup and SAT

philterSoup and SAT come together for a live a/v set featuring pianos, synthesisers, guitars, violins, live projections, and CRT TVs. philterSoup combines mellow pianos and synths with intricate IDM-esque glitchy beats and driving basslines. Taking us on a journey through this soundscape is SAT’s earnest songwriting, guitar accompaniment, and vocal textures. Rajarshi’s lush violins and Karshni’s intricate harmonies glue this eclectic collection of sound together. Through the medium of live audio-visual performance, philterSoup and SAT explore expressions of the potential of the human capacity for love through the simple but beautiful question: 'What do you need?'

When: April 8, 7.30 pm

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 17, Aram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West

Entry: INR 500

Sunil Sharpe + Arjun Vagale

Sunil Sharpe is one of Europe's well-loved techno DJs. He has played extensively around Europe at the likes of Berghain, Fabric, Concrete and Glastonbury Festival. As for Arjun Vagale, he is widely celebrated as the pioneer of techno music in India.

When: April 8, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 800

DMT (Dance! Motion! Therapy!)

Spacejams and Abhi Meer aka 2Sensitive from Bombay mark their return to Bonobo with their monthly DJ residency - Dance. Motion. Therapy. Get your blood flowing and your heart pumping with a full-fledged dance floor workout session conducted by the duo. DMT will have punch bowls, a brand-new light show plus grooves to keep those limbs loose.

When: April 8, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Watch Spacejam's solo set from Amsterdam:

Live disco and house music

The House of Juju is bringing groovy Disco, Afro, and House music at a beautiful terrace hidden within the heart of Vikhroli. For this free edition, Farhan Rehman invites Mumbai's rising stars, Punch.M, and Masala Omelette.

When: April 9, 4 pm

Where: Vikhroli Social, Imagine Studio, next to Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli

Entry: Free

Classic Rock

Keep Yourself Alive is a band whose performance is comprised of an uppercut of explosive energy and a roundhouse kick of stage antics. The band takes its name from the debut single of legendary band, Queen.

When: April 9, 8 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods West, Sector 40, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 500

Juliet Fox & Profanayty

The Lab is Mixmag's flagship series where the planet's biggest DJs and red-hot newcomers play an intimate set for local fans – which is streamed to millions around the world. This Sunday, Mixmag Lab Mumbai is bringing Juliet Fox & Profanayty to the city. A penchant for driving, mesmeric techno has driven Australian DJ Juliet Fox’s evolution in recent years. Her productions have found their own identity with each featuring Juliet’s unique and trippy vocals wrapped into her ever experimental hooks and basslines. Meanwhile, Profanayty is the untamed alter ego of India-based artist Nayanika Kapoor making ruthless doomsday techno interspersed with old-school rave.

When: April 9, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

