Musical duo Sachin-Jigar: 'Our creative differences have helped us grow as musicians'

Since the inception of cinema, Bollywood musical duos have taken charge of the Indian music industry and taken it to great heights. Starting from Kalyani Ji- Anand Ji, Shankar- Jaikishan, Laxmikant- Pyarelal, Nadeem-Shravan and Jatin-Lalit to Salim- Sulaiman, Vishal- Shekhar, and Sajid- Wajid, musical duos have redefined rhythms by giving the country some unforgettable melodies. Adding to the list are Sachin and Jigar, a musical duo, who in a short span of time, has become popular among the millennials.

From composing television jingles to arranging music for hit music directors like A R Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Anu Malik, Vishal- Shekhar, and Pritam, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya became household names with their songs from 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and later, 'Badlapur' and 'ABCD 2' ('Any Body Can Dance 2').

The duo recently composed music for Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. “The entire album of the film is a package of all kinds of songs. There are songs for a road trip to a jungle song, a romantic number to an item song,” said Jigar and added that creating an original album takes a whole lot of effort.

Musical duo Sachin Jigar talk about their latest music composition in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon led Bhediya, nuances of composing music, upcoming concerts and more

Talking about the process of making music for the film, Sachin shared, “Every script is different and according to the narration, we decide the kind of music that we should create for the movie. The horror genre is a great challenge but at the same time, we wanted to keep the music of the movie relatable.”

For the duo, it all started in 1992, when Sachin heard the music composed by A R Rahman for the film 'Roja'. And for Jigar it was a live music jamming session when he was 15-year-old. “That was the moment that I decided to pursue music,” said Jigar. The young musicians also share that they learnt the nuances of music gradually as they started working. “We were not aware of the intricacies of music direction but we had the passion and burning fire that made us learn everything,” added Sachin. While Sachin has an expertise in Indian music and singing, Jigar on the other hand has expertise in western music and instruments like guitar, percussion, and piano.

When asked about their creative differences they said they do have disagreements over many compositions. “Definitely, we do disagree and have varied ideas but there are merits in creative differences as they lead to growth. We always go with the idea that is good for the song. We always like to challenge ourselves to do something different. The fact that we come from a similar background makes us easy to sync with each other,” shared the musical duo.

They have just finished composing a special song for the film 'Govinda Naam Mera' starring Kaira, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and songs of a Gujarati film, ‘Aum Mangalam Singlem’. “There is another movie that stars Vicky Kaushal again and Sara Ali Khan, and there are many other projects as well, so there is a lot of music coming,” confirms the musicians.

“It's always good to work with Arijit Singh and would want to collaborate with him again. We like Lucky Ali and love K K. We would be doing more collaborations with independent artists in the future,” said Jigar.

As most of the Sachin-Jigar’s fans are eagerly waiting for their concerts, and when asked about the same, they concluded saying, “Yes, we are planning public concerts soon which will start from Ahmedabad and proceed to other cities.”

