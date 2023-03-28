 Anuradha Thakur's artwork depicts cultural stories of India's Gond tribe
From tribal festivals, music, dance to daily routine, the artwork tries to draw an enduring and strong cultural narrative around their lifestyle

Chhaya GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Anuradha Thakur, an eminent painter is known for her luminescent paintings that depict the vibrancy of Indian culture with a dash of colours. Her work is a representation of indigenous art with figures that combine with nature's elements.

As you step in Jahangir Art Gallery, you are welcomed with many colourful figures telling stories of their culture and the way they pursue their life. The ongoing exhibition titled 'Ethnic Tunes' by Anuradha is a colourful microcosm of the life of the various tribal communities across India.

She says her art is a result of her travel and interactions with different people and communities. For her present work she has painted her experiences and observations while working with Gond tribes from different parts of the country. "This series is a homage to the spirit of tribal communities as it delves into the unforeseeable and ambiguous nature of life, and portrays how, despite previous gains or losses, we all take a leap of hope at life. Through my work I want people to know the strong culture of Indian tribal communities," says Anuradha, who turned full time painter after realising that her art can change the society if presented well.

With black lines, earthy colours, and vivid shades, Anuradha's bold paintings are engaging. Her artwork is a celebration of the lives of these tribal communities. From tribal festivals, music, dance to daily routine, the art work tries to draw an enduring and strong cultural narrative around their lifestyle. "I stayed in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra for two months and observed everything, learnt about their culture before working on this series," says the artist.

In her illustrious career, Anuradha has created several series of paintings based on tribes from many remote areas like Maharashtra, Gujarat , Jhabua, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Northeast India. For her next series she intends to, "I want to visit and portray tribal people living in the forests of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on my canvas."

Coming next is her art exhibition in Pune at Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery.

