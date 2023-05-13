 Mother's Day 2023: Wishes and greetings expressing your love and gratitude to your mom on May 14
Take a look at the curated list of messages that you can send to your lovely mom this Mother's Day

Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
With Mother's Day on May 14, a day when we can make our moms feel extra special if we forget to do so on a regular basis. The day is best to express our love and gratitude to our mom for bringing us into this world, giving us this life and for all the sacrifices that she makes for her kids. So, here are a few ways by which you can make your Mom feel extra special.

Take a look at the curated list of wishes and greetings that you can send to your lovely mom this Mother's Day:

-On this Mother's day, I promise to be with you in all the thick and thins of your life, just like you stayed with me since my birth till now. Happy mother's day Mom!

-People may come and go, but Mother will always stay by our side in all the ups and downs of our lives. Happy Mother's Day.

-You are the epitome of sacrifice. Ever since my birth, you have compromised with your comfort, luxuries and even priorities to make place for me. Here's is for all the incomparable sacrifices you made for me. Happy Mother's Day Mumma!

-A Mother is the only teacher in the world who performs her duty without expecting anything in return. She nurtures and guides her students with love and care.

-It is difficult to pass even a single day without your love, care, and worry. Thank you for always being their for me and supporting me in my tough decisions.

-No words, lines, and poems can define my love for you. But I would love to remind how wonderful you are as a mother, wife, and daughter. Happy Mother's Day Ma!

