Mother’s Day 2023: 7 Ways to pamper your mom when you are away from home

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 12, 2023
Mother’s Day is the day to celebrate motherhood all over the world and will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14, this year. Children may live far from home due to their studies or work, so to celebrate the day with their mothers; here are some ways that children can express their love for their mothers even if they are far away from home
Planning a trip for her with the help of other family members
Writing a letter might sound old-school, but it is one of the most thoughtful ways of expressing love for someone and you can just send it using a speed post; whereas mail or WhatsApp message won't create that impact
You can send gifts for your mother according to her liking and make her feel special
Book for her a spa treatment at home or salon
Organise a dinner for your mother (along with your father) at a restaurant specialised in her favourite cuisine
Book for her movie ticket
Book for her a trending event ticket in your city according to her interest- carnival, music concert, art exhibition, plays and so on
