Mother's Day 2023: Unique and thoughtful gifting ideas for your Mom that she will definitely love | FPJ

With Mother's Day just around the corner, on May 14, you can gift your moms with some amazing gifting options that are sure to make their day extra special. Here is the list of gifts that she will absolutely love to have. Take a look:

Hydrating Skin Care Combo gifting for your Mom

The Kosmoderma Skin Care combo contains hydrating products like Sunscreen Gel, Daily Gentle Skin Cleanser, Ultra Moisture Blast, Kosmo Skin Hydrate Caps and Hair Gen Serum that hold moisture on the upper layer of skin (epidermis). It also restores the skin barrier by giving it a supple and healthy look.

Price: ₹3931

Available online

Stylish & comfortable wedding footwear

Stylish & comfortable wedding footwear | Anaar

Anaar is a bridal footwear brand that offers a stunning range of footwear that is perfect for the modern bride. Their elegant and comfortable designs will make any mom feel like a queen on her special day as well as she can wear these stylish footwear on a wedding ceremony and move with utmost ease and comfort.

Available online

Fine Jewellery

Fine Jewellery | Harshad Ajoomal

The brand Harshad Ajoomal approaches design with a clear fashion forward philosophy of drawing inspiration from emerging runway trends, and everyday cultural influences such as art, product design, travel and architecture. The design approach combines these inspirations with unique precious gemstones; gold crafting techniques to create supremely wearable products. You can gift this to your mom so taht she can wear it on all her special occasions.

Price: On request

Available online

Diamond Jewellery

Diamond Jewellery | Goldsmiths

Goldsmiths is handcrafted, contemporary, on-the-go jewellery for the modern woman and have charming collections from artistic to ageless, elegant to exciting, and powerful to playful which never fail to dazzle and impress. You can gift the same to your mom on this Mother's Day.

Price: On request

Available online

Makeup products gift kit for makeup lover mom

Makeup products gift kit for makeup lover mom | Faces Canada

Looking for a perfect Mother’s Day gift for your makeup lover mom? Look no further, Faces Canada has got you covered with their perfect Mother’s Day gift kit for all makeup enthusiasts as well as makeup beginners.

The kit has everything she needs for perfect makeup & glowing skin—Magneteyes Kajal, Pink Aloe Oil-Free Day Gel, Comfy Matte Crayon, Comfy Matte Mini Liquid Lipstick, Splash Luxe Nail Enamel. That’s not all, it also comes with a free exclusive trousseau box and is priced at ₹1199.

Available online

Bag in which she can carry it all

Bag in which she can carry it all | Michael Kors

Michael Kors is celebrating Mother’s Day in style with a new curation of gifts to help Mom shine. This year’s gifting experience centres on all things rose, from rose-gold-hued hardware to blush-toned accessories. Shoppers who visit their stores will even be able to pick up a bouquet of fresh roses to give to mom.

The brand must-have Parker bag, in smooth white leather with sleek Empire hardware and coordinating jewellery and watches are gifts she’s sure to treasure forever, while peep-toe pumps and sandals make it easy to embrace spring in style.

Available online

Bespoke resin decor products

Bespoke resin decor products by Madhavi Adalja |

Artist Madhavi Adalja creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, coasters, backsplashes, trays, and lots more that add the perfect modern touch to any interior space. The earthy aesthetic and nature inspired elements make the products unique and even your mom would love to have it on Mother's Day.

Available online

Wellness Hamper

Anahata Organic is a sustainable lifestyle brand which focuses on wellness-based beauty products. The formulation of the products is curated in the Himalayas and these products are 100% organic, handcrafted and chemical free. Anahata offers a wide range of Skin Care, Hair Care and Fragrance hampers and gifting this, will help your mom to pamper herself.

Available online