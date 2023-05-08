Mother’s Day 2023: 10 incredible ideas to make your Mom feel extra special

By: Chhaya Gupta | May 08, 2023

Though Mother's Day is celebrated on May 10, we should not forget to make our mom feel special every day and express our gratitude to her for bringing us into this world and for all the sacrifices that she makes for her kids. Still, Mother's Day reminds us to do so in case we don't and here are a few ways by which you can make your Mom feel extra special

Give her much-needed relaxation by booking a body & foot massage and hair spa session for her

Write a heartfelt letter or make a card expressing your gratitude for all that your mother has done for you

Order her favourite food, decorate your dining room, play soft music and enjoy a candlelight dinner with your Mom

If she likes dancing, book a dance workshop for her or just dance with her on her favourite songs or make her pursue her any other hobby which she couldn't due to her hectic routine at home

Plan a special outing at a nature-friendly resort or a picnic in the park

Take her out for a movie

Gift her a beautiful dress and take her out on a date to her favourite restaurant

Cook her favourite meal and take care of her usual chores like cleaning the house, etc

Just spend quality time with her where you both can speak your heart out to each other while at home or in a restaurant, beach side, park, resort or any other place

Give her a personalized gift, such as a piece of jewellery or a photo album filled with memories

