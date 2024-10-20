Karwa Chauth 2024: Step-By-Step Guide To Break Karwa Chauth Vrat

Karwa Chauth 2024 | Canva

The auspicious Hindu Festival of Karwa Chauth has begun! This beloved celebration of love and devotion between married couples is observed through high spirits. Today (October 20), all the married women are keeping 'nirjal' vrat (waterless fast) for their husband's health, prosperity and longevity.

Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, which falls in the Hindu month of Kartik, as per the Purnimanta calendar. For those who live in states that follow the Amanta calendar, such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, the celebration begins in the month of Ashwin. However, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day throughout India.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Vrat/Upavasa Significance

The Karwa Chauth vrat can differ significantly from other Hindu festivals in terms of fasting. We must observe severe fasting according to old practices. On Karwa Chauth, they honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and observe the Nirjala vrat, or waterless fast, from sunrise to moonrise.

While observing Karwa Chauth vrat is an essential ritual, there is an traditional ways on how to break the fast. Keep reading for step-by-step guide to break Karwa Chauth upavasa:

Here's how to break Karwa Chauth fast:

Prepare Karwa Chauth thali: Decorate your Karwa Chauth thali (plate) and arrange all your puja items like a sieve, diya, water, mathri and sweets.

Wait for the Moon: People keeping Karwa Chauth vrat cannot break the fast until moonrise. So, Keep an eye out for the moon to rise. Once the moon is appeared in the sky, you can being with the further rituals.

Stand on a wooden plank: According to traditions, you should stand on a wooden plank or stool for the ritual.

Look at the Moon: Using a sieve (channi), first look at the moon.

Offerings to Moon: After viewing the moon throigh a sieve, offer water and mathri to the moon.

Look at your husband: Next, kook at your husband through the sieve.

Break the fast: Your husband offers you water and food, symbolising the fast's end.