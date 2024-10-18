 Karwa Chauth 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Only 1 Hour, 16 Minutes For Puja Rituals; Know More
This year, Karwa Chauth 2024 will be celebrated on October 20. Keep reading to know shubh muhurat and more.

Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is observed by married women for their husbands. During this beloved festival, married women keep Karwa Chauth vrat for their husbands' well-being with great devotion and sincerity. This special occasion is a beautiful way to strengthen the bond between married couples.

When is Karwa Chauth 2024?

As per the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, which falls during the Hindu month of Kartik. For those who live in Amanta-calented states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, the event is held in the month of Ashwin. Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day across India, though, in spite of these differences.

The date of this year's Karwa Chauth celebration is Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 2024

Reportedly, on Karwa Chauth 2024, you will have a worship time of 1 hour and 16 minutes, from 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM. Additionally, after the moon rises at 7:58 PM, you can perform moon worship and offer Arghya.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Vrat and other Muhurat

Below are the other auspicious muhurat as per Drikpanchang:

Karwa Chauth Date: October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 20, 2024, at 06:46 AM 

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 21, 2024 at 04:16 AM 

Karwa Chauth 2024 Significance

One of India's holy festivals, Karwa Chauth, is observed by married women. They fast from sunrise to moonrise on this day for their husbands' health and longevity. This holy day reflects love, devotion and the bond between married couples.

Married women apply henna, wear gorgeous traditional attire, particularly red sarees, and get together with friends and family for prayers and rituals. After seeing the moon, the fast is broken by drinking water.

