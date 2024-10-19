Happy Karwa Chauth: 25+ Best Wishes Images, Quotes, And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival in Hindu culture, named after the "Karwa" (an earthen pot). It is mainly celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The festival falls in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (the dark phase of the moon).

This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Sunday, October 20, and will conclude on Monday, October 21, 2024. Traditionally, married women observe the Karwa Chauth fast, but nowadays, unmarried couples and married men also participate in the vrat (fast).

