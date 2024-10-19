Karwa Chauth 2024: Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities Moonrise Timing, Upavasa And Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth 2024 | Canva

The beloved celebration of Karwa Chauth is right here! This auspicious Hindu festival is observed by married women for their husband's good health and longevity. During Karwa Chauth, married women keep Karwa Chauth 'nirjal' vrat (waterless fast) for their husbands with great love and sincerity. This special occasion marks a significant bond between married couples.

When is Karwa Chauth 2024?

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, which falls during the Hindu month of Kartik. For people who reside in Amanta-calented states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, the festival commences in the month of Ashwin. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the same day across India, despite these differences.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20. Keep reading to learn moonrise timing, puja muhurat, and fast time.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 2024

On Karwa Chauth 2024, you will have 1 hour and 16 minutes worship time of from 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM. Additionally, after the moon rises at 7:58 PM, you can perform moon worship and offer Arghya.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Moonrise Timing

The standard moonrise timing on Karwa Chauth 2024 on Thursday, October 20, is 08:37 PM, as per Drik Panchang. The moonrise time differs from city to city.

Karwa Chauth Vrat Muhurat 2024

The duration of Karwa Chauth vrat is for 13 hours and 29 minutes, from 06:25 A.M. 07:54 PM. Married woman are allowed to break their Karwa Chauth fast after sighting the moon and offering prayer. On this day, married woman observe waterless fast for their husband's from sunrise to moonrise.

Karwa Chauth 2024 other auspicious muhurat

Below are Chaturthi tithi shubh muhurat:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 20, 2024, at 06:46 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 21, 2024 at 04:16 AM