Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

In the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is regarded as one of the most significant days. Kartik Purnima occurs on the day of the full moon in the month of Kartik. According to Drikpanchan, Kartika is the eighth lunar month and is considered the most sacred month of the year. Keep reading to know everything about date, auspicious timing, significance, and more.

Kartik Purnima 2024 date and shubh muhurat

This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on Friday, November 15. The day will also be celebrated on Dev Deepawali, honouring Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasur, which is a significant victory in Hindu mythology. Below are the auspicious tithi timings of Kartik Purnima 2024:

Purnima tithi begins on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 AM

Purnima tithi ends on November 16, 2024, at 02:58 AM

Kartik Purnima significance

Kartik Purnima is a significant occasion for many reasons. People believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and taking the holy Kartik Snan (bath) on this day brings great blessings and good fortune.

Kartik Purnima is also special because it marks the end of many rituals and festivals. These festivities begin on Prabodhini Ekadashi (the eleventh day) and end on Kartik Purnima (the fifteenth day of the Kartika month during the waxing moon phase, or Shukla Paksha). This period of Kartik Purnima celebrations lasts for five days.

During these days, people celebrate events such as Tulsi Vivah (the symbolic wedding of the sacred Tulsi plant), Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikunth Chaturdashi, and Dev Diwali.

Prayers and rituals

To commemorate this auspicious day, it is ideal to recite the 108 names of Lord Vishnu. The Damodar Astakam can also be sung, and a lamp can be offered to the Lord Krishna deity. In observance of Tripurari Purnima, a lamp-like rangoli design may be prepared and a few diyas placed on it while praying to Lord Shiva. During the full moon, devotees may recite the Chandra Gayathri Mantra as a way to ask for divine blessings while they meditate.