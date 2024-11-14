 Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on Friday, November 15.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Canva

In the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is regarded as one of the most significant days. Kartik Purnima occurs on the day of the full moon in the month of Kartik. According to Drikpanchan, Kartika is the eighth lunar month and is considered the most sacred month of the year. Keep reading to know everything about date, auspicious timing, significance, and more.

Read Also
Dev Deepawali 2024: Know Date, Muhurat Time, History, Rituals And Everything About Dev Diwali
article-image

Kartik Purnima 2024 date and shubh muhurat

This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on Friday, November 15. The day will also be celebrated on Dev Deepawali, honouring Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasur, which is a significant victory in Hindu mythology. Below are the auspicious tithi timings of Kartik Purnima 2024:

Purnima tithi begins on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 AM

FPJ Shorts
'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
CBSE Refutes Reports Of Syllabus Changes For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams; Issues Statement
CBSE Refutes Reports Of Syllabus Changes For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams; Issues Statement
EU Slaps Meta With €798 Million Fine For 'Abusive Practices' In Online Classified Ads
EU Slaps Meta With €798 Million Fine For 'Abusive Practices' In Online Classified Ads
Maharashtra’s Young Champions Lead Children’s Day As UNICEF And France Consulate Form Alliance For Sustainable Future
Maharashtra’s Young Champions Lead Children’s Day As UNICEF And France Consulate Form Alliance For Sustainable Future

Purnima tithi ends on November 16, 2024, at 02:58 AM

Read Also
Kartik Purnima: Devotees Take Dip In Contaminated Kshipra
article-image

Kartik Purnima significance

Kartik Purnima is a significant occasion for many reasons. People believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and taking the holy Kartik Snan (bath) on this day brings great blessings and good fortune.

Kartik Purnima is also special because it marks the end of many rituals and festivals. These festivities begin on Prabodhini Ekadashi (the eleventh day) and end on Kartik Purnima (the fifteenth day of the Kartika month during the waxing moon phase, or Shukla Paksha). This period of Kartik Purnima celebrations lasts for five days.

Read Also
Kojagiri Purnima 2024: 7 Reasons Why People Drink 'Masala Doodh' With Moon's Reflection
article-image

During these days, people celebrate events such as Tulsi Vivah (the symbolic wedding of the sacred Tulsi plant), Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikunth Chaturdashi, and Dev Diwali.

Prayers and rituals

To commemorate this auspicious day, it is ideal to recite the 108 names of Lord Vishnu. The Damodar Astakam can also be sung, and a lamp can be offered to the Lord Krishna deity. In observance of Tripurari Purnima, a lamp-like rangoli design may be prepared and a few diyas placed on it while praying to Lord Shiva. During the full moon, devotees may recite the Chandra Gayathri Mantra as a way to ask for divine blessings while they meditate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 7 Must-Visit Gurudwaras In Punjab During Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 7 Must-Visit Gurudwaras In Punjab During Gurupurab

Remembering 7 Timeless Teachings By Guru Nanak On Gurupurab

Remembering 7 Timeless Teachings By Guru Nanak On Gurupurab

Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Muhurat, Date, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Muhurat, Date, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Dev Deepawali 2024: Know Date, Muhurat Time, History, Rituals And Everything About Dev Diwali

Dev Deepawali 2024: Know Date, Muhurat Time, History, Rituals And Everything About Dev Diwali