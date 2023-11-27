Kartik Purnima: Devotees Take Dip In Contaminated Kshipra

People taking a dip in the contaminated water of river Kshipra in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, thousands of people took holy baths at various ghats of Kshipra River and earned virtuous benefits.

Although the water was contaminated and smelly, people said that they were taking baths because it had religious importance and would take baths again in Dharamshalas and hotels. Contaminated mine water is getting into Kshipra river.

A few days ago, fish near the big bridge had died due to this water. When the officers decided to release the contaminated water from the mine by opening the gate of Gaughat Pala, the small ramp at Ramghat drowned and the water level in the river also increased.

Thousands of people took a bath in this contaminated water on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. People said that due to its religious importance, bathing in the river provides virtuous benefits. The water is stinking, now we will return to dharamshala and hotels and take a bath again.

Due to lack of cleanliness on the river ghats, there were piles of garbage everywhere. In the morning, the sweepers arrived to clean amidst the crowd. In the evening, ‘deepdaan’ (lighting of lamps) took place at these ghats.

Women and girls doing deep daan to mark Kartik Purnima |

Devotees perform pind daan rituals at Siddhvat Ghat | FP Photo

TARPAN-PIND DAAN AT SIDDHVAT GHAT

On Sunday, on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, a large number of devotees reached Siddhavat Ghat on Kshipra river coast. Devotees took a dip in Kshipra and offered Tarpan-Pind Daan for their ancestors.

There was a long queue of devotees offering milk to Lord Siddhavat. Kshipra baths and rituals for ancestors have special significance on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi of Kartik month.

Due to this belief, thousands of devotees reached Siddhavat. After taking Kshipra bath, the devotees offered milk to Lord Siddhavat after offering tarpan and pind daan for the ancestors at Siddhavat Ghat.