Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Servicemen, Widows Honoured In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level ex-servicemen rally was organised on Sunday by the Directorate of Soldier Welfare, Bhopal in collaboration with Station Headquarters Mhow for ex-servicemen, widows of ex-servicemen and brave women.

This rally was organised in the auditorium of Infantry School Mhow. Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T participated on this occasion. In the said rally, the brave women of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and their families along with senior serving and retired officers of the army and ex-servicemen/widows of ex-servicemen participated.

Chief guest of the ex-servicemen rally, Major General Sanjay Sajjanhar, said the government is making a lot of efforts for the welfare of ex-servicemen and the country can never forget the sacrifices of its ex-servicemen. "All of you need to be very aware about this.

For this, you should be in constant touch with your military station or district soldier welfare office," he said. During the "Sainik Rally", chief guest Major General Sanjay Sajjanhar honoured those brave women present in the rally, parents and guardians of martyred soldiers by giving them shawls and quinces.

He also assured them that the country will always be indebted to the sacrifice of their husband, son or brother and will remember them and the entire army also stands with them.

Colonel Kartar Singh Sirohi (Retd), District Sainik Welfare Officer, expressed his gratitude to all the visitors attending the Ex-Servicemen rally and said the District Sainik Welfare Office has always been striving for the welfare of the ex-servicemen of the area and will do so in future also.