MP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of Arbitrary Billing, Confiscating Electric Motors

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Pipliya Mandi are facing harassment from the electricity distribution company, as alleged by farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand. Post the recent assembly elections, the power distribution company, purportedly acting on behalf of the state government, has intensified its actions against farmers. Electric motors used for irrigation are being confiscated and farmers are facing fake cases. Jokchand accused the company of targeting farmers in the Malhargarh Assembly under the influence of the minister, anticipating their defeat.

Expressing concern, Jokchand notes that farmers, currently struggling for adequate electricity to irrigate their crops, are being subjected to unwarranted harassment. The company officials are reportedly seizing electric motors from wells and filing fabricated cases. Additionally, even household electric motors are confiscated for outstanding bills, while two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles face similar actions.

Accuses company of arbitrary billing

Jokchand criticizes the electricity company for arbitrary billing, lack of consumer facilities and delayed response to transformer issues. The overloaded transformers lead to incorrect voltage, resulting in motor burnouts for farmers. Negligence in repairing fallen poles or broken wires has caused fatalities. Despite the perilous placement of high-tension lines near residential areas, the company remains indifferent to safety concerns.

Highlighting the power company's financial strain, Jokchand emphasises its inadequacies, such as a shortage of wires and delayed transformer purchases. The warning is clear – the electricity distribution company must cease unnecessary harassment of farmers or face an impending agitation in the farmers' interest.