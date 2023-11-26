 MP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of Arbitrary Billing, Confiscating Electric Motors
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of Arbitrary Billing, Confiscating Electric Motors

MP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of Arbitrary Billing, Confiscating Electric Motors

Post the recent assembly elections, the power distribution company, purportedly acting on behalf of the state government, has intensified its actions against farmers, alleged farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Shyamlal Jokchand |

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Pipliya Mandi are facing harassment from the electricity distribution company, as alleged by farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand. Post the recent assembly elections, the power distribution company, purportedly acting on behalf of the state government, has intensified its actions against farmers. Electric motors used for irrigation are being confiscated and farmers are facing fake cases. Jokchand accused the company of targeting farmers in the Malhargarh Assembly under the influence of the minister, anticipating their defeat.

Expressing concern, Jokchand notes that farmers, currently struggling for adequate electricity to irrigate their crops, are being subjected to unwarranted harassment. The company officials are reportedly seizing electric motors from wells and filing fabricated cases. Additionally, even household electric motors are confiscated for outstanding bills, while two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles face similar actions.

Read Also
MP: Satna BJP Leader Booked For Harassing College Student After Offering Her Lift
article-image

Accuses company of arbitrary billing

Jokchand criticizes the electricity company for arbitrary billing, lack of consumer facilities and delayed response to transformer issues. The overloaded transformers lead to incorrect voltage, resulting in motor burnouts for farmers. Negligence in repairing fallen poles or broken wires has caused fatalities. Despite the perilous placement of high-tension lines near residential areas, the company remains indifferent to safety concerns.

Highlighting the power company's financial strain, Jokchand emphasises its inadequacies, such as a shortage of wires and delayed transformer purchases. The warning is clear – the electricity distribution company must cease unnecessary harassment of farmers or face an impending agitation in the farmers' interest. 

Read Also
MP: Shivpuri Youth Dies Of Malaria In Brazil; Father Appeals Indian Govt To Bring Body Back
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of...

MP: Farmer Leader Alleges Harassment By Power Distribution Company In Pipliya Mandi; Accuses It Of...

IIT Indore Conducts Symposium On Physical Metallurgy Of HEAs

IIT Indore Conducts Symposium On Physical Metallurgy Of HEAs

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Rainfall And Thunderstorms As Strong Weather System Approaches

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Rainfall And Thunderstorms As Strong Weather System Approaches

Lucknow District Admin. Onboarded IIM Expert: Industrial Development To Get A Push

Lucknow District Admin. Onboarded IIM Expert: Industrial Development To Get A Push

MP: Poets Honoured On Om Vyas Om’s Birth Anniversary In Ujjain

MP: Poets Honoured On Om Vyas Om’s Birth Anniversary In Ujjain