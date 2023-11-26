MP: Shivpuri Youth Dies Of Malaria In Brazil; Father Appeals Indian Govt To Bring Body Back |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Father of a youth from Shivpuri district who died due to Malaria in Brazil requested the government for the early return of his son’s body to India on Sunday. The deceased was a resident of Netwas village under Kolaras town of Shivpuri district and died on Friday morning.

The deceased had gone to California to study BBA. During a trip to Brazil his health suddenly deteriorated leading to his untimely death.

According to the information, 23-year-old Navjot Singh, son of farmer Shera Sardar, had taken admission in BBA in a university of California in this academic session. He left for California from India on 19 November. From there he went to Brazil to visit his friends and uncle. During this visit, his health suddenly deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.

According to Shera Sardar, Navjot's uncle was allowed to meet him for two days and with his help, Navjot also talked to his family through video call. However, on the third day the doctors did not allow anyone to meet Navjot and said that he would be in ICU on oxygen. The doctors said that Navjot was suffering from Malaria.

He is reported to have died at four o'clock on Friday morning.

Uncle reached Indian Embassy

According to Shera Singh, his brother has reached the Indian Embassy as per the procedure there and is completing the process of bringing the body to India. Shera Singh has appealed to the government to send his son's body to India in the shortest possible time through the Indian Embassy there.