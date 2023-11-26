MP: Patwari On Patrol To Stop Illegal Mining Crushed To Death By Sand Mafia In Shahdol |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Patwari, who had gone to stop illegal sand mining in Son river of Shahdol district, was brutally crushed to death by a tractor at the behest of the sand mafia late on Saturday night.

The matter was reported under Deolond police station area. Patwari Prasanna Singh Baghel, posted at Khadda in Beohari Tehsil, along with his three other Patwari colleagues had gone to the site on the orders of the Tehsildar while patrolling in a government vehicle to stop illegal mining of sand.

According to the police, Patwari along with his companions had reached Son River Ghat in Gopalpur at around 12 o'clock in the night. At the spot, many tractors were engaged in illegal transportation of sand. Baghel tried to stop one of the tractors but, without any fear of law and order, the driver suddenly ran him over with the tractor.

शहडोल जिले में शनिवार रात सोन नदी पर कथित अवैध उत्खनन रोकने गए पटवारी को ट्रैक्टर ने कुचला, मौके पर मौत।



ज़िले के ब्यौहारी के खड्ड में पदस्थ पटवारी प्रसन्न सिंह।



ट्रैक्टर सहित ड्राइवर फरार। देवलोंद थाना क्षेत्र में मामला दर्ज़।



Locals said that the accused along with other illegal miners ran away from the spot immediately after crushing the Patwari.

Driver in custody

Notably, even after the victim’s colleagues informed the administration, the body remained lying on the ghat throughout the night.

It is known that illegal sand mining is in full swing in the district. Illegal trade of sand has been going on in the district for a long time with the connivance of the district administration, police and mineral department. Deolond police station in-charge Rajkumar Mishra said that the tractor involved in the crime has been seized. “The driver has also been taken into custody. Further action is being taken,” he added.